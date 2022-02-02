John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Jan. 31, 2022
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|485
|18.15
|13.62
|8,802.75
|6,606.95
|33.23%
|4.61%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|66.40
|57.97
|5,312.00
|4,637.70
|14.54%
|5.27%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|74.93
|53.61
|9,141.46
|6,540.24
|39.77%
|3.44%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|143.88
|93.44
|10,071.60
|6,540.90
|53.98%
|3.70%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|55.91
|33.73
|6,709.20
|4,047.60
|65.76%
|2.59%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|14.51
|10.98
|6,674.60
|5,050.32
|32.16%
|5.10%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|159.62
|112.20
|7,981.00
|5,609.90
|42.27%
|4.03%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|39.48
|24.67
|6,316.80
|3,947.20
|60.03%
|5.55%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|16.95
|13.89
|4,237.50
|3,472.50
|22.03%
|4.95%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|36.93
|38.75
|3,693.00
|3,875.00
|-4.70%
|4.77%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|53.78
|32.47
|8,550.35
|5,063.94
|68.85%
|2.51%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|60.23
|48.62
|9,335.65
|7,535.35
|23.89%
|4.40%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|53.74
|52.12
|5,374.00
|5,212.00
|3.11%
|6.22%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|60.38
|47.59
|8,453.20
|6,662.40
|26.88%
|3.54%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|26.47
|25.31
|4,764.60
|4,555.80
|4.58%
|4.23%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|71.10
|78.60
|5,688.00
|6,288.15
|-9.54%
|3.74%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|60
|144.93
|102.05
|8,695.80
|6,123.00
|42.02%
|2.98%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|30.74
|28.56
|3,535.10
|3,284.45
|7.63%
|6.02%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|29.91
|23.25
|7,477.50
|5,813.50
|28.62%
|4.38%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|80
|101.81
|71.71
|8,144.80
|5,736.80
|41.97%
|3.50%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|115
|65.64
|60.30
|7,548.60
|6,933.97
|8.86%
|5.30%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|XIU-T
|285
|32.44
|23.48
|9,245.40
|6,690.45
|38.19%
|2.45%
|Cash
|665.77
|-20,228.12
|Total
|156,418.68
|100,000.00
|56.42%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Jan. 31, 2022
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $648.71
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
