Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Jan. 31, 2023 Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % BCE Inc.* BCE-T 95 62.90 58.54 5,975.50 5,561.70 7.44% 5.85% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 198 46.90 36.90 9,286.20 7,306.64 27.09% 4.16% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 133.90 93.44 9,373.00 6,540.90 43.30% 4.27% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 49.20 33.73 5,904.00 4,047.60 45.86% 2.95% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 14.97 10.98 6,886.20 5,050.32 36.35% 4.94% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 100 60.74 56.10 6,074.00 5,609.90 8.27% 5.60% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 185 44.71 28.05 8,271.35 5,189.70 59.38% 5.19% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 16.45 13.89 4,112.50 3,472.50 18.43% 5.28% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 36.98 38.75 3,698.00 3,875.00 -4.57% 4.80% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 51.32 32.47 8,564.03 5,063.94 69.12% 3.22% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 190 52.98 49.11 10,066.20 9,331.20 7.88% 5.21% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 54.48 52.12 5,448.00 5,212.00 4.53% 6.52% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 175 54.67 48.75 9,567.25 8,531.05 12.15% 4.13% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 26.33 25.31 4,739.40 4,555.80 4.03% 5.01% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 89.03 77.98 8,012.70 7,018.55 14.16% 3.07% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 136.16 102.05 8,169.60 6,123.00 33.42% 3.88% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 150 28.20 28.67 4,230.00 4,299.80 -1.62% 6.56% Telus Corp.* T-T 275 28.67 23.74 7,884.25 6,527.75 20.78% 4.90% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 92.06 71.71 7,364.80 5,736.80 28.38% 4.17% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 57.33 60.30 6,592.95 6,933.97 -4.92% 6.28% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 31.78 23.48 9,057.30 6,690.45 35.38% 2.80% Cash 2,819.59 -22,678.57 Total 152,096.81 100,000.00 52.10%

Download the spreadsheet here.

