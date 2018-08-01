John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of July 31, 2018

|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|12.78
|13.15
|5,559.30
|5,719.45
|-2.80%
|5.16%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW-UN-T
|120
|35.30
|32.77
|4,236.00
|3,932.00
|7.73%
|4.52%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|70
|55.28
|58.46
|3,869.60
|4,092.20
|-5.44%
|5.46%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|100
|53.19
|53.82
|5,319.00
|5,382.00
|-1.17%
|4.50%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|103.11
|94.43
|5,155.50
|4,721.50
|9.19%
|3.72%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|43.35
|33.73
|5,202.00
|4,047.60
|28.52%
|3.07%
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP-UN-T
|428
|12.46
|10.532
|5,332.88
|4,613.00
|15.61%
|5.94%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|118.72
|109.17
|4,748.80
|4,366.80
|8.75%
|4.48%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|26.42
|24.67
|4,227.20
|3,947.20
|7.09%
|6.78%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|13.51
|13.89
|3,377.50
|3,472.50
|-2.74%
|5.40%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|32.45
|38.75
|3,245.00
|3,875.00
|-16.26%
|4.85%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|36.04
|32.47
|5,864.16
|5,063.94
|15.80%
|2.75%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|115
|42.15
|46.30
|4,847.25
|5,324.95
|-8.97%
|5.36%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|46.20
|52.12
|4,620.00
|5,212.00
|-11.36%
|5.81%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|42.77
|44.78
|4,277.00
|4,478.00
|-4.49%
|3.97%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.16
|25.31
|4,348.80
|4,555.80
|-4.54%
|3.64%
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*
|PZA-T
|200
|12.09
|16.56
|2,418.00
|3,312.00
|-26.99%
|7.08%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|101.55
|96.54
|5,077.50
|4,827.00
|5.19%
|3.70%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|47.55
|44.88
|4,755.00
|4,488.00
|5.95%
|4.42%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|77.17
|70.25
|5,401.90
|4,917.50
|9.85%
|3.47%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|88
|58.51
|61.07
|5,148.88
|5,373.76
|-4.18%
|4.44%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|24.63
|23.15
|6,773.25
|6,366.25
|6.39%
|2.64%
|Cash
|1,344.09
|-2,088.45
|Total
|105,148.61
|100,000.00
|5.15%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of July 31, 2018
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $ 522.18
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.