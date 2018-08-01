John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of July 31, 2018

*Also in personal portfolio

**As of July 31, 2018

***In Canadian dollars

Dividends received since last update: $ 522.18

Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.

Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.

For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.