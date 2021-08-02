John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of July 31, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|19.88
|13.15
|8,647.80
|5,719.45
|51.20%
|4.21%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|62.27
|57.97
|4,981.60
|4,637.70
|7.42%
|5.62%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|67.50
|53.61
|8,235.00
|6,540.24
|25.91%
|3.82%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|123.53
|93.44
|8,647.10
|6,540.90
|32.20%
|3.43%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|62.35
|33.73
|7,482.00
|4,047.60
|84.85%
|2.21%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|14.70
|10.98
|6,762.00
|5,050.32
|33.89%
|5.03%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|145.07
|112.198
|7,253.50
|5,609.90
|29.30%
|4.03%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|42.30
|24.67
|6,768.00
|3,947.20
|71.46%
|4.85%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|17.08
|13.89
|4,270.00
|3,472.50
|22.97%
|4.91%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|36.55
|38.75
|3,655.00
|3,875.00
|-5.68%
|4.82%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|51.68
|32.47
|7,798.51
|5,063.94
|54.00%
|2.61%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|58.19
|48.62
|9,019.45
|7,535.35
|19.70%
|4.39%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|49.18
|52.12
|4,918.00
|5,212.00
|-5.64%
|6.79%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|56.58
|47.59
|7,921.20
|6,662.40
|18.89%
|3.57%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.12
|25.31
|4,341.60
|4,555.80
|-4.70%
|4.64%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|85.12
|78.60
|6,809.60
|6,288.15
|8.29%
|3.05%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|126.18
|96.54
|6,309.00
|4,827.00
|30.70%
|3.42%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|30.16
|28.56
|3,468.40
|3,284.45
|5.60%
|6.13%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|27.71
|23.25
|6,927.50
|5,813.50
|19.16%
|4.56%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|82.95
|70.25
|5,806.50
|4,917.50
|18.08%
|3.81%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|60.82
|59.98
|6,082.00
|5,998.12
|1.40%
|5.72%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|30.79
|23.15
|8,467.25
|6,366.25
|33.00%
|2.47%
|Cash
|1,989.51
|-15,965.27
|Total
|146,560.52
|100,000.00
|46.56%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of July 31, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $669.06
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
