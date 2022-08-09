Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of July 31, 2022 Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.* AQN-T 485 17.91 13.62 8,686.35 6,606.95 31.47% 5.18% BCE Inc.* BCE-T 80 64.70 57.97 5,176.00 4,637.70 11.61% 5.69% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 198 51.02 36.90 10,101.96 7,306.64 38.26% 3.63% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 127.66 93.44 8,936.20 6,540.90 36.62% 4.36% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 48.51 33.73 5,821.20 4,047.60 43.82% 2.99% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 14.27 10.98 6,564.20 5,050.32 29.98% 5.19% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 100 64.78 56.10 6,478.00 5,609.90 15.47% 5.13% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 160 49.34 24.67 7,894.40 3,947.20 100.00% 4.70% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 17.00 13.89 4,250.00 3,472.50 22.39% 5.10% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 41.45 38.75 4,145.00 3,875.00 6.97% 4.29% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 50.61 32.47 8,112.78 5,063.94 60.21% 2.67% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 155 60.71 48.62 9,410.05 7,535.35 24.88% 4.37% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 57.51 52.12 5,751.00 5,212.00 10.34% 5.98% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 140 60.49 47.59 8,468.60 6,662.40 27.11% 3.54% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 23.44 25.31 4,219.20 4,555.80 -7.39% 5.63% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 68.65 77.98 6,178.50 7,018.55 -11.97% 3.98% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 124.86 102.05 7,491.60 6,123.00 22.35% 4.10% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 115 29.22 28.56 3,360.30 3,284.45 2.31% 6.33% Telus Corp.* T-T 250 29.48 23.25 7,370.00 5,813.50 26.77% 4.59% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 83.18 71.71 6,654.40 5,736.80 15.99% 4.28% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 68.27 60.30 7,851.05 6,933.97 13.23% 5.27% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 30.13 23.48 8,587.05 6,690.45 28.35% 2.64% Cash 2,300.83 -21,724.92 Total 153,808.67 100,000.00 53.81%

Download the spreadsheet here

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.