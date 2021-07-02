John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of June 30, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|18.47
|13.15
|8,034.45
|5,719.45
|40.48%
|4.53%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|61.13
|57.97
|4,890.40
|4,637.70
|5.45%
|5.73%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|68.82
|53.61
|8,396.04
|6,540.24
|28.38%
|3.75%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|127.06
|93.44
|8,894.20
|6,540.90
|35.98%
|3.34%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|58.12
|33.73
|6,974.40
|4,047.60
|72.31%
|2.37%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|14.29
|10.98
|6,573.40
|5,050.32
|30.16%
|5.18%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|141.11
|112.198
|7,055.50
|5,609.90
|25.77%
|4.14%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|40.95
|24.67
|6,552.00
|3,947.20
|65.99%
|5.01%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|16.38
|13.89
|4,095.00
|3,472.50
|17.93%
|5.12%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|34.40
|38.75
|3,440.00
|3,875.00
|-11.23%
|5.12%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|50.36
|32.47
|7,599.32
|5,063.94
|50.07%
|2.68%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|56.24
|48.62
|8,717.20
|7,535.35
|15.68%
|4.54%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|49.63
|52.12
|4,963.00
|5,212.00
|-4.78%
|6.73%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|54.87
|47.59
|7,681.80
|6,662.40
|15.30%
|3.68%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.40
|25.31
|4,392.00
|4,555.80
|-3.60%
|4.59%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|79.87
|78.60
|6,389.60
|6,288.15
|1.61%
|3.26%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|125.59
|96.54
|6,279.50
|4,827.00
|30.09%
|3.44%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|29.37
|28.56
|3,377.55
|3,284.45
|2.83%
|6.30%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|27.80
|23.25
|6,950.00
|5,813.50
|19.55%
|4.48%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|86.87
|70.25
|6,080.90
|4,917.50
|23.66%
|3.64%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|61.34
|59.98
|6,134.00
|5,998.12
|2.27%
|5.67%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|30.53
|23.15
|8,395.75
|6,366.25
|31.88%
|2.49%
|Cash
|1,320.45
|-15,965.27
|Total
|143,186.46
|100,000.00
|43.19%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of June 30, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $442.77
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
