John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of March 31, 2018
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|12.77
|13.15
|5,554.95
|5,719.45
|-2.88%
|4.65%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW.UN-T
|120
|32.14
|32.77
|3,856.80
|3,932.00
|-1.91%
|5.08%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|70
|55.44
|58.46
|3,880.80
|4,092.20
|-5.17%
|5.45%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP.UN-T
|100
|53.53
|53.82
|5,353.00
|5,382.00
|-0.54%
|4.47%
|Bank Of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|97.32
|94.43
|4,866.00
|4,721.50
|3.06%
|3.82%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR.UN-T
|120
|37.15
|33.73
|4,458.00
|4,047.60
|10.14%
|3.45%
|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|113.72
|109.17
|4,548.80
|4,366.80
|4.17%
|4.68%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|24.24
|24.67
|3,878.40
|3,947.20
|-1.74%
|6.89%
|CT REIT*
|CRT.UN-T
|250
|13.30
|13.89
|3,325.00
|3,472.50
|-4.25%
|5.26%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|34.39
|38.75
|3,439.00
|3,875.00
|-11.25%
|4.57%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|33.90
|32.47
|5,427.81
|5,063.94
|7.19%
|2.29%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|115
|40.76
|46.30
|4,687.40
|5,324.95
|-11.97%
|5.54%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|40.52
|52.12
|4,052.00
|5,212.00
|-22.26%
|6.62%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|43.49
|44.78
|4,349.00
|4,478.00
|-2.88%
|3.91%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|23.92
|25.31
|4,305.60
|4,555.80
|-5.49%
|3.68%
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*
|PZA-T
|200
|14.15
|16.56
|2,830.00
|3,312.00
|-14.55%
|6.05%
|Canadian REIT*
|REF.UN-T
|100
|50.21
|46.13
|5,021.00
|4,613.00
|8.84%
|3.72%
|Royal Bank Of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|99.52
|96.54
|4,976.00
|4,827.00
|3.09%
|3.78%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|45.24
|44.88
|4,524.00
|4,488.00
|0.80%
|4.47%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|73.11
|70.25
|5,117.70
|4,917.50
|4.07%
|3.67%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|80
|53.28
|61.67
|4,262.40
|4,933.60
|-13.60%
|5.18%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|22.87
|23.15
|6,289.25
|6,366.25
|-1.21%
|2.75%
|Cash
|243.61
|(1,648.29)
|Total
|99,246.52
|100,000.00
|-0.75%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of March 31, 2018
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $ 229.15
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017 and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.