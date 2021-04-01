John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of March 31, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|19.91
|13.15
|8,660.85
|5,719.45
|51.43%
|3.99%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|56.73
|57.97
|4,538.40
|4,637.70
|-2.14%
|6.17%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|67.09
|53.61
|8,184.98
|6,540.24
|25.15%
|3.85%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|112.02
|93.44
|7,841.40
|6,540.90
|19.88%
|3.79%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|53.86
|33.73
|6,463.20
|4,047.60
|59.68%
|2.56%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|13.56
|10.98
|6,237.60
|5,050.32
|23.51%
|5.46%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|123.05
|109.17
|4,922.00
|4,366.80
|12.71%
|4.75%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|36.40
|24.67
|5,824.00
|3,947.20
|47.55%
|5.63%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|16.35
|13.89
|4,087.50
|3,472.50
|17.71%
|4.91%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|33.74
|38.75
|3,374.00
|3,875.00
|-12.93%
|5.22%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|48.27
|32.47
|7,587.44
|5,063.94
|49.83%
|2.80%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|55.93
|48.62
|8,669.15
|7,535.35
|15.05%
|4.56%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|45.78
|52.12
|4,578.00
|5,212.00
|-12.16%
|7.30%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|54.53
|47.59
|7,634.20
|6,662.40
|14.59%
|3.70%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|27.03
|25.31
|4,865.40
|4,555.80
|6.80%
|4.14%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|81.73
|78.60
|6,538.40
|6,288.15
|3.98%
|3.24%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|115.87
|96.54
|5,793.50
|4,827.00
|20.02%
|3.73%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|26.85
|28.56
|3,087.75
|3,284.45
|-5.99%
|6.89%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|25.03
|23.25
|6,257.50
|5,813.50
|7.64%
|4.97%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|81.96
|70.25
|5,737.20
|4,917.50
|16.67%
|3.86%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|57.61
|59.98
|5,761.00
|5,998.12
|-3.95%
|6.04%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|28.20
|23.15
|7,755.00
|6,366.25
|21.81%
|2.70%
|Cash
|1,129.04
|-14,722.17
|Total
|135,527.51
|100,000.00
|35.53%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of March 31, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $444.66
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
