Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of March 31, 2022

Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.* AQN-T 485 19.39 13.62 9,404.15 6,606.95 42.34% 4.32% BCE Inc.* BCE-T 80 69.30 57.97 5,544.00 4,637.70 19.54% 5.31% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 132 82.78 55.35 10,926.96 7,306.64 49.55% 3.26% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 147.11 93.44 10,297.70 6,540.90 57.44% 3.62% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 53.65 33.73 6,438.00 4,047.60 59.06% 2.70% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 15.49 10.98 7,125.40 5,050.32 41.09% 4.78% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 50 151.75 112.20 7,587.50 5,609.90 35.25% 4.24% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 160 40.71 24.67 6,513.60 3,947.20 65.02% 5.38% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 17.68 13.89 4,420.00 3,472.50 27.29% 4.75% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 38.32 38.75 3,832.00 3,875.00 -1.11% 4.64% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 53.41 32.47 8,491.52 5,063.94 67.69% 2.53% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 155 61.97 48.62 9,605.35 7,535.35 27.47% 4.28% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 57.55 52.12 5,755.00 5,212.00 10.42% 5.98% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 140 61.83 47.59 8,656.20 6,662.40 29.93% 3.46% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 26.66 25.31 4,798.80 4,555.80 5.33% 4.95% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 73.04 77.98 6,573.60 7,018.55 -6.34% 3.74% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 137.64 102.05 8,258.40 6,123.00 34.88% 3.49% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 115 32.83 28.56 3,775.45 3,284.45 14.95% 5.64% Telus Corp.* T-T 250 32.66 23.25 8,165.00 5,813.50 40.45% 4.01% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 99.19 71.71 7,935.20 5,736.80 38.32% 3.59% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 70.51 60.30 8,108.65 6,933.97 16.94% 4.94% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 33.48 23.48 9,541.80 6,690.45 42.62% 2.37% Cash 43.52 -21,724.92 Total 161,797.80 100,000.00 61.80%

