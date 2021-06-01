John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of May 31, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|18.52
|13.15
|8,056.20
|5,719.45
|40.86%
|4.52%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|59.82
|57.97
|4,785.60
|4,637.70
|3.19%
|5.85%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|65.31
|53.61
|7,967.82
|6,540.24
|21.83%
|3.95%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|126.19
|93.44
|8,833.30
|6,540.90
|35.05%
|3.36%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|55.38
|33.73
|6,645.60
|4,047.60
|64.19%
|2.49%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|14.59
|10.98
|6,711.40
|5,050.32
|32.89%
|5.07%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|140.71
|112.198
|7,035.50
|5,609.90
|25.41%
|4.15%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|38.44
|24.67
|6,150.40
|3,947.20
|55.82%
|5.33%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|16.46
|13.89
|4,115.00
|3,472.50
|18.50%
|4.88%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|35.03
|38.75
|3,503.00
|3,875.00
|-9.60%
|5.02%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|50.82
|32.47
|7,668.74
|5,063.94
|51.44%
|2.66%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|56.29
|48.62
|8,724.95
|7,535.35
|15.79%
|4.53%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|45.90
|52.12
|4,590.00
|5,212.00
|-11.93%
|7.28%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|54.82
|47.59
|7,674.80
|6,662.40
|15.20%
|3.68%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|25.27
|25.31
|4,548.60
|4,555.80
|-0.16%
|4.43%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|83.29
|78.60
|6,663.20
|6,288.15
|5.96%
|3.12%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|124.21
|96.54
|6,210.50
|4,827.00
|28.66%
|3.48%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|29.30
|28.56
|3,369.50
|3,284.45
|2.59%
|6.31%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|27.10
|23.25
|6,775.00
|5,813.50
|16.54%
|4.59%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|86.90
|70.25
|6,083.00
|4,917.50
|23.70%
|3.64%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|60.92
|59.98
|6,092.00
|5,998.12
|1.57%
|5.71%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|29.74
|23.15
|8,178.50
|6,366.25
|28.47%
|2.56%
|Cash
|877.68
|-15,965.27
|Total
|141,260.29
|100,000.00
|41.26%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of May 31, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $347.30
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.