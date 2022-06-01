Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of May 31, 2022

Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.* AQN-T 485 18.40 13.62 8,924.00 6,606.95 35.07% 4.70% BCE Inc.* BCE-T 80 68.91 57.97 5,512.80 4,637.70 18.87% 5.34% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 132 75.50 55.35 9,966.00 7,306.64 36.40% 3.58% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 137.59 93.44 9,631.30 6,540.90 47.25% 4.04% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 49.50 33.73 5,940.00 4,047.60 46.75% 2.93% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 15.08 10.98 6,936.80 5,050.32 37.35% 4.91% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 100 69.58 56.10 6,958.00 5,609.90 24.03% 4.77% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 160 45.46 24.67 7,273.60 3,947.20 84.27% 4.82% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 17.52 13.89 4,380.00 3,472.50 26.13% 4.79% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 40.13 38.75 4,013.00 3,875.00 3.56% 4.43% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 51.38 32.47 8,123.18 5,063.94 60.41% 2.63% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 155 62.87 48.62 9,744.85 7,535.35 29.32% 4.22% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 58.43 52.12 5,843.00 5,212.00 12.11% 5.89% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 140 63.79 47.59 8,930.60 6,662.40 34.04% 3.35% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 23.43 25.31 4,217.40 4,555.80 -7.43% 5.63% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 66.42 77.98 5,977.80 7,018.55 -14.83% 4.11% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 132.17 102.05 7,930.20 6,123.00 29.51% 3.87% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 115 29.42 28.56 3,383.30 3,284.45 3.01% 6.29% Telus Corp.* T-T 250 31.65 23.25 7,912.50 5,813.50 36.11% 4.28% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 96.66 71.71 7,732.80 5,736.80 34.79% 3.68% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 73.21 60.30 8,419.15 6,933.97 21.42% 4.92% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 31.61 23.48 9,008.85 6,690.45 34.65% 2.51% Cash 1,133.54 -21,724.92 Total 157,892.67 100,000.00 57.89%

