John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of Nov. 30, 2019
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|18.63
|13.15
|8,104.05
|5,719.45
|41.69%
|3.98%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW-UN-T
|120
|37.40
|32.77
|4,488.00
|3,932.00
|14.14%
|5.10%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|63.94
|57.97
|5,115.20
|4,637.70
|10.30%
|4.96%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|110
|69.20
|53.41
|7,612.00
|5,875.20
|29.56%
|3.86%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|60
|102.22
|95.09
|6,133.20
|5,705.30
|7.50%
|4.03%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|55.44
|33.73
|6,652.80
|4,047.60
|64.36%
|2.49%
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|13.73
|10.98
|6,315.80
|5,050.32
|25.06%
|5.39%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|115.46
|109.17
|4,618.40
|4,366.80
|5.76%
|4.99%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|33.30
|24.67
|5,328.00
|3,947.20
|34.98%
|5.77%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|15.24
|13.89
|3,810.00
|3,472.50
|9.72%
|4.97%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|39.06
|38.75
|3,906.00
|3,875.00
|0.80%
|4.33%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|41.26
|32.47
|6,853.80
|5,063.94
|35.35%
|2.88%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|115
|54.62
|46.30
|6,281.30
|5,324.95
|17.96%
|4.30%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|50.30
|52.12
|5,030.00
|5,212.00
|-3.49%
|5.86%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|52.04
|44.78
|5,204.00
|4,478.00
|16.21%
|3.46%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|26.13
|25.31
|4,703.40
|4,555.80
|3.24%
|3.83%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|70
|87.27
|79.59
|6,108.90
|5,570.95
|9.66%
|3.05%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|108.73
|96.54
|5,436.50
|4,827.00
|12.63%
|3.86%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|50.15
|44.88
|5,015.00
|4,488.00
|11.74%
|4.49%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|76.59
|70.25
|5,361.30
|4,917.50
|9.02%
|3.86%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|67.20
|59.98
|6,720.00
|5,998.12
|12.04%
|4.46%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|25.60
|23.15
|7,040.00
|6,366.25
|10.58%
|2.81%
|Cash
|1,155.55
|-7,431.58
|Total
|126,993.20
|100,000.00
|26.99%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Nov. 30, 2019
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $314.91
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.