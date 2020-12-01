John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of Nov. 30, 2020
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|20.35
|13.15
|8,852.25
|5,719.45
|54.77%
|4.32%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|56.30
|57.97
|4,504.00
|4,637.70
|-2.88%
|5.91%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|64.54
|53.61
|7,873.88
|6,540.24
|20.39%
|4.63%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|93.33
|93.44
|6,533.10
|6,540.90
|-0.12%
|4.54%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|51.16
|33.73
|6,139.20
|4,047.60
|51.68%
|2.70%
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|13.25
|10.98
|6,095.00
|5,050.32
|20.69%
|5.58%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|109.48
|109.17
|4,379.20
|4,366.80
|0.28%
|5.33%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|33.24
|24.67
|5,318.40
|3,947.20
|34.74%
|6.17%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|14.91
|13.89
|3,727.50
|3,472.50
|7.34%
|5.39%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|32.44
|38.75
|3,244.00
|3,875.00
|-16.28%
|5.36%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|43.69
|32.47
|7,080.51
|5,063.94
|39.82%
|3.09%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|53.85
|48.62
|8,346.75
|7,535.35
|10.77%
|4.74%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|40.56
|52.12
|4,056.00
|5,212.00
|-22.18%
|7.99%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|52.29
|47.59
|7,320.60
|6,662.40
|9.88%
|3.86%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|22.13
|25.31
|3,983.40
|4,555.80
|-12.56%
|5.06%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|80
|74.01
|78.60
|5,920.80
|6,288.15
|-5.84%
|3.90%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|106.06
|96.54
|5,303.00
|4,827.00
|9.86%
|4.07%
|SmartCentres REIT
|SRU-UN-T
|65
|24.09
|31.23
|1,565.85
|2,029.95
|-22.86%
|7.68%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|200
|25.05
|22.44
|5,010.00
|4,488.00
|11.63%
|4.65%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|69.28
|70.25
|4,849.60
|4,917.50
|-1.38%
|4.56%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|57.13
|59.98
|5,713.00
|5,998.12
|-4.75%
|5.67%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|25.83
|23.15
|7,103.25
|6,366.25
|11.58%
|2.94%
|Cash
|1,869.34
|-12,142.17
|Total
|124,788.63
|100,000.00
|24.79%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Nov. 30, 2020
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $337.66
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
