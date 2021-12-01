Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Nov. 30, 2021 Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.* AQN-T 435 17.29 13.15 7,521.15 5,719.45 31.50% 4.84% BCE Inc.* BCE-T 80 64.29 57.97 5,143.20 4,637.70 10.90% 5.44% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 122 72.63 53.61 8,860.86 6,540.24 35.48% 3.55% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 133.04 93.44 9,312.80 6,540.90 42.38% 3.19% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 56.86 33.73 6,823.20 4,047.60 68.57% 2.55% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 14.13 10.98 6,499.80 5,050.32 28.70% 5.24% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 50 142.45 112.198 7,122.50 5,609.90 26.96% 4.10% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 160 38.10 24.67 6,096.00 3,947.20 54.44% 5.75% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 16.57 13.89 4,142.50 3,472.50 19.29% 5.07% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 34.30 38.75 3,430.00 3,875.00 -11.48% 5.13% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 52.36 32.47 8,372.36 5,063.94 65.33% 2.58% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 155 58.69 48.62 9,096.95 7,535.35 20.72% 4.52% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 47.93 52.12 4,793.00 5,212.00 -8.04% 6.97% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 140 55.26 47.59 7,736.40 6,662.40 16.12% 3.87% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 22.84 25.31 4,111.20 4,555.80 -9.76% 4.90% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 80 71.47 78.60 5,717.60 6,288.15 -9.07% 3.72% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 126.30 102.05 7,578.00 6,123.00 23.76% 3.42% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 115 29.82 28.56 3,429.30 3,284.45 4.41% 6.20% Telus Corp.* T-T 250 29.20 23.25 7,300.00 5,813.50 25.57% 4.33% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 90.15 71.71 7,212.00 5,736.80 25.71% 3.51% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 100 59.92 59.98 5,992.00 5,998.12 -0.10% 5.81% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF* XIU-T 275 31.53 23.15 8,670.75 6,366.25 36.20% 2.52% Cash 1,707.48 -18,080.57 Total 146,669.05 100,000.00 46.67%

