John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|18.57
|13.15
|8,077.95
|5,719.45
|41.24%
|4.51%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|63.45
|57.97
|5,076.00
|4,637.70
|9.45%
|5.52%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|71.23
|53.61
|8,690.06
|6,540.24
|32.87%
|3.62%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|126.45
|93.44
|8,851.50
|6,540.90
|35.33%
|3.35%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|59.11
|33.73
|7,093.20
|4,047.60
|75.24%
|2.45%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|14.25
|10.98
|6,555.00
|5,050.32
|29.79%
|5.19%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|141.00
|112.20
|7,050.00
|5,609.90
|25.67%
|4.14%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|42.71
|24.67
|6,833.60
|3,947.20
|73.13%
|5.13%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|17.03
|13.89
|4,257.50
|3,472.50
|22.61%
|4.93%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|34.13
|38.75
|3,413.00
|3,875.00
|-11.92%
|5.16%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|50.24
|32.47
|8,001.35
|5,063.94
|58.01%
|2.69%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|57.36
|48.62
|8,890.80
|7,535.35
|17.99%
|4.62%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|50.46
|52.12
|5,046.00
|5,212.00
|-3.18%
|6.62%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|56.19
|47.59
|7,866.60
|6,662.40
|18.07%
|3.81%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.38
|25.31
|4,388.40
|4,555.80
|-3.67%
|4.59%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|77.60
|78.60
|6,208.00
|6,288.15
|-1.27%
|3.35%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|60
|126.03
|102.05
|7,561.80
|6,123.00
|23.50%
|3.43%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|29.66
|28.56
|3,410.90
|3,284.45
|3.85%
|6.24%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|27.84
|23.25
|6,960.00
|5,813.50
|19.72%
|4.54%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|80
|83.85
|71.71
|6,708.00
|5,736.80
|16.93%
|3.77%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|60.96
|59.98
|6,096.00
|5,998.12
|1.63%
|5.71%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|30.38
|23.15
|8,354.50
|6,366.25
|31.23%
|2.61%
|Cash
|669.95
|-18,080.57
|Total
|146,060.11
|100,000.00
|46.06%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Sept. 30, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $445.76
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
