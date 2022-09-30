Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2022

Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.* AQN-T 485 15.09 13.62 7,318.65 6,606.95 10.77% 6.49% BCE Inc.* BCE-T 80 57.92 57.97 4,633.60 4,637.70 -0.09% 6.35% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 198 49.55 36.90 9,810.90 7,306.64 34.27% 3.94% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 121.07 93.44 8,474.90 6,540.90 29.57% 4.59% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 42.10 33.73 5,052.00 4,047.60 24.81% 3.44% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 12.59 10.98 5,791.40 5,050.32 14.67% 5.88% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 100 60.46 56.10 6,046.00 5,609.90 7.77% 5.49% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 185 46.90 28.05 8,676.50 5,189.70 67.19% 4.95% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 15.01 13.89 3,752.50 3,472.50 8.06% 5.78% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 35.93 38.75 3,593.00 3,875.00 -7.28% 4.95% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 44.58 32.47 7,638.23 5,063.94 50.84% 3.14% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 155 55.89 48.62 8,662.95 7,535.35 14.96% 4.74% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 51.22 52.12 5,122.00 5,212.00 -1.73% 6.72% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 140 52.48 47.59 7,347.20 6,662.40 10.28% 4.31% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 21.68 25.31 3,902.40 4,555.80 -14.34% 6.09% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 73.48 77.98 6,613.20 7,018.55 -5.78% 3.72% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 124.37 102.05 7,462.20 6,123.00 21.87% 4.12% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 150 25.95 28.67 3,892.50 4,299.80 -9.47% 7.13% Telus Corp.* T-T 250 27.43 23.25 6,857.50 5,813.50 17.96% 4.94% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 84.72 71.71 6,777.60 5,736.80 18.14% 4.20% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 55.64 60.30 6,398.60 6,933.97 -7.72% 6.47% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 28.28 23.48 8,059.80 6,690.45 20.47% 3.04% Cash 969.16 -23,982.77 Total 142,852.78 100,000.00 42.85%

