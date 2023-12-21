You know all the reasons the stock market’s bull run shouldn’t continue. But it will. Its 2024 extension is likely less strong than 2023 was but more than worthy nonetheless. Let me explain why.

First, said overly simply and seldom appreciated, if a new bull market hits its first anniversary - as the S&P 500 did in October - it almost always gets another. Almost no exceptions. They’re just harder to kill than almost anyone fathoms. That, despite all the negatives commonly bandied including Canada’s Q3 GDP contraction and lagging markets.

Hence, my 2024 forecast: Double-digit gains for both the S&P 500 and the MSCI World Index, with Tech and big growth stocks leading early on while the TSX lags. But expect a likely mid-year value shift—propelling the TSX into leadership. Accelerating economic resilience and political tailwinds pave the way for a good-to-great year.

First, a report card: My 2023 forecast called for a global bull market, hot inflation cooling, no recession and Tech and other growth sectors leading. That happened, obviously. While Canada’s value tilt restrained the TSX behind both US and world stocks, it still rose 9.8 per cent through mid-December. Recession? No! Despite ubiquitous fears, Global GDP grew. US GDP accelerated, surging 5.2 per cent annualized in Q3. While Canadian Q3 GDP declined modestly, that was mostly falling volatile exports.

Other global weak spots (like Germany) were exceptions, not the rule. Economic doom divination declined. Most now misnomer a “soft landing.” It isn’t a “landing” if there was never a descent. Inflation cooled big-time globally, as I said it would November 24, 2022. Canadian CPI now hovers around 3 per cent year-over-year.

Politics turbocharged US stocks’ 2023 rise, as late-2022′s US midterm elections super cemented gridlock—whose market magic I detailed here. Politics continues as a 2024 tailwind, too. Yes, a tailwind!

With no vote due until October 2025, Canadian election chatter is too distant to sway stocks much. But 2024 is a US presidential election year. Despite requisite histrionics, those are strong for stocks. Well always get a winner we like better than initially feared. Since reliable data start in 1925, US stocks climbed in 83.3 per cent of them—averaging 11.4 per cent gains. When president’s second years have been negative like 2022 was, their subsequent fourth year was positive every single time since the Great Depression’s 1932 bottom. It’s the continued gridlock gold and declining fear I detailed last year.

US election year positivity spills globally—including Canada—thanks to tightly correlated developed markets. The TSX’s to S&P 500 correlation is 0.81—strong, considering 1.00 means identical movement and -1.00 exact opposite. Hence, Canadian stocks rose in 76.9 per cent of US election years since creation.

On average, US presidential fourth years are back-end-loaded for stocks, featuring early wiggles as myriad candidates’ claims create uncertainty. Mudslinging stokes fears about the “wrong” candidate winning. But a few big down spikes skew that front half average downward. “Why” is always harder to know than “what,” but bias likely explains this.

Normally Republicans are seen as pro-business and Democrats as pro-regulation and redistribution. Most all down first halves of election years were with republican presidents who looked likely to lose. Obviously, that’s not now. Under democrat incumbent presidents’ first halves have been more “steady” averaging 6.4 per cent with the back halves returning 7.1 per cent (in USD). Still, short-term volatility can happen at any time for any reason or none…simple sentiment…as it did as the S&P 500 fell 10 percent briefly this fall before rebounding to new 2023 bull market highs.

The economy? Endless fretting makes Canadian weakness pre-priced. The TSX’s solid 2023 rise reflects that, as does Germany’s record-high DAX. Elsewhere, mild, accelerating growth continues—great for stocks. Pockets of weakness always occur globally, but none are sufficiently big and shocking to stop global growth. Price pressures should keep easing for reasons I detailed here.

Big growth stocks should continue leading early on. Canada, as you know, is weak there. But as the accelerating nature of GDP globally becomes apparent and short-term interest rates start falling, steepening the global yield curve, value stocks should start taking over leadership. The yield curve steepening makes bank lending more profitable, hence loosening lenders purse strings which mostly helps value firms as their weaker balance sheets and more volatile earnings flows are more loan dependent. Value stocks get the benefit of that marginal lending increase, always. So, if I’m right, Canada’s Energy, Materials and Banks should get hot in 2024′sback half 2024. Europe’s too. Crucially, though—and contrary to popular belief—rate cuts aren’t needed to keep this bull market rolling, as stocks’ rise since October 2022′s low reveals!

Well-known, pre-priced worries can’t kill this young bull market. That would take a big, stealthy shock. I see none lurking now. Stay bullish—but nimble—in 2024.

Ken Fisher is the founder, executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of Fisher Investments.

