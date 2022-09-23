Credit Suisse’s prominent global strategist Andrew Garthwaite reiterated a timely underweight recommendation on equities on Friday while also helpfully providing a series of indicators to watch that may signal the next upturn in markets.

Mr. Garthwaite said he sees recessions in Europe and the U.S. as inevitable, an environment that will make life difficult for stocks. Europe is dealing with soaring Russia-related energy costs that are severely limiting consumption and industrial activity. In the U.S., leading economic indicators like manufacturing new orders, consumer and business confidence, and the copper price are all consistent with an upcoming recession.

Central banks will be unable to respond to weaker economic activity by cutting rates - they will still be fighting persistent inflation pressures, according to the Friday research report. The strategist notes that the high worker quit rate in the U.S. is consistent with continued inflationary wage growth. Mr. Garthwaite also believes that economists’ forecasts for 2023 show too much faith that the Federal Reserve will be able to tame inflation.

The strategist believes that corporate profit margins are at risk. He estimates that 60 per cent of the improvement in profit margins since the financial crisis resulted from low taxes and low borrowing costs. Now, both those trends are reversing.

Mr. Garthwaite believes that we are entering a period of downward earnings revisions. In the past, these have lasted 19 months on average. He expects that U.S. profit estimates for 2023, roughly US$240 per S&P 500 share, will be cut by 15 to 20 per cent, generating selling pressure on stock prices.

If his estimates prove correct, there will soon be more pain to come. The average bear market sees the S&P 500 fall 35 per cent over 14 months, the strategist notes. The S&P is 500 is currently 23 per cent lower than its January 2022 high.

Credit spreads – the extent to which high yield corporate bond yields exceed government bonds – are also an important indicator. The usual recession sees high yield bond yields at least 8.0 percentage points higher than Treasuries. For Mr. Garthwaite, the current spread near 5.0 percentage points understates economic risks.

Mr. Garthwaite’s well-grounded pessimism provides some signposts for investors in search of more promising entry points. Improving new manufacturing orders and copper prices, falling job quit rates, more realistic profit forecasts for 2023 and wider credit spreads would all signal more constructive conditions to put investment funds to work in equity markets.

Midterm magic just ahead to goose Canadian stocks

The Bank of Canada’s rate hikes, galloping inflation despite plunging housing prices, fading commodity tailwinds - these and more have commentators shrieking recession looms, dooming the TSX. Think again. Why? As billionaire investor Ken Fisher tell us, an unfathomed catalyst should soon bring sweet relief: November’s U.S. “midterm” congressional elections.

Also see: Race to rein in strong U.S. dollar is on after Japan intervenes

The surging U.S. dollar will be a wrecking ball on earnings. This is how investors should position for it

The U.S. dollar’s strength has been unrelenting, with the trade-weighted dollar index at its highest level since March 2020 and up 8.4% year-to-date. David Rosenberg and Brendan Livingston believe the lagged impact of the U.S. dollar’s advance will exert a meaningful drag on corporate earnings, serving as a key headwind for stocks. But certain sectors will be hit much more than others. They have some suggestions on how investors should position their portfolios.

Hedge funds dashed to exit energy positions last week

Hedge funds around the world fled positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures last week just in time to miss this week’s whipsaw moves in oil, according to data from two banks. It could be a sign that hedge funds, which often discover trading ideas from market trends, are finding it too tough to bring in the kind of paydays they received from the surge in oil prices earlier this year. Nell MacKenzie of Reuters reports.

Also see: Recession will be necessary to rebalance the oil market

An ETF alternative for people with a fear and loathing of bonds

The latest stats on money flows into ETFs suggest cash alternative funds are gaining popularity as a fixed income holding. Rob Carrick takes a quick look at why.

Gold is getting hammered, but a rebound is coming

Rising interest rates have dragged gold prices from near record highs six months ago to their lowest since April 2020, but analysts expect a rebound in coming months as rate rises slow. Peter Hobson of Reuters reports.

