Why the market is looking vulnerable to shocks, tough times for a former TSX tech darling, and 21 oversold stocks

Stock valuations have climbed to levels reached just before Wall Street’s late 2018 plunge, leaving the market at risk of shocks such as the sell-off this week as global trade tensions mounted.

But stocks may have more support than last year, due largely to lower bond yields and a more dovish outlook on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Under the traditional price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio method of valuing equities, stocks recently rose to their most expensive level since September. The benchmark S&P 500 index peaked last year on Sept 20, before sliding nearly 20 per cent over the next three months.

Story continues below advertisement

The forward P/E for the index, which compares stock prices to estimated earnings over the next year, had climbed recently to 17 times, making the index about 13 per cent more expensive than its historic average, according to more than 30 years of data tracked by Refinitiv.

“Whenever you get up to these levels, you just become more vulnerable,” said Matt Maley, equity strategist with Miller Tabak. “We know that valuations can stay high for extended periods of time, but it does make the market vulnerable to new negative developments and that is kind of what we are seeing this week.”

After the S&P 500 hit record highs last week, U.S. President Donald Trump spooked stocks by threatening over the weekend to raise tariffs on Chinese imports. This ratcheted up tensions in the long-running trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. Investors who had been optimistic about a U.S.-China deal now worried that such a deal may not happen anytime soon.

On Friday, the United States hiked levies on $200-billion worth of Chinese goods, as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled that talks could drag on beyond this week. But even as Beijing threatened retaliation, negotiators agreed to stay at the table in Washington.

Read the rest of the story at this link (for subscribers).

-- Lewis Krauskopf, Reuters

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks to ponder

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T). An investment in Cargojet Inc. has always been a bet on a long-term trend: As people buy more stuff online, there will be a corresponding need to ship packages across the country. But the shares of the overnight air cargo business have retreated more than 10 per cent over the past two months. Is the dip worth buying? David Berman takes a look (for subscribers).

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T). Celestica Inc. has had a very bad run. Lost contracts, a slowdown in the semiconductor business, and a string of disappointing quarterly results have dragged the Toronto-based manufacturer of electronic parts down to the very bottom of the rankings of the Information Technology sectors of the S&P/TSX Composite Index and the S&P 500 index. Tim Shufelt looks at why investors should think twice before making a contrarian purchase. (for subscribers).

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T). This stock surfaced on the positive breakouts list after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results earlier this week. While stock markets have been quite volatile this week, this company’s share price has held steady. Year-to-date, the share price is up 27 per cent and analysts anticipate the stock price may rise a further 21 per cent over the next year. The company offers investors an attractive yield of over 6 per cent with a monthly dividend that has increased over the years. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

The Rundown

Brookfield Asset Management sees opportunity in undervalued stocks not part of index funds

Story continues below advertisement

Investors, your short-term thinking and lack of patience is creating opportunities for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt was not quite that blunt in his first-quarter letter to shareholders Thursday, but the message was clear. Brookfield has acquired US$55-billion of assets in the past two years by taking seven public companies private, he said – and he sees it continuing. David Milstead explains (for subscribers).

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

There are 21 oversold, technically attractive index members by Relative Strength Index (RSI) this week, led by SNC Lavalin Group Inc.. Toromont Industries Ltd. follows, and then we have Great Canadian Gaming Corp., AG Growth International Inc., and Inter Pipeline Ltd. The list of overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark constituents begins with Element Fleet management Corp., followed by Thomson Reuters Corp., Shopify Inc., Morneau Shepell Inc., and Descartes Systems Group Inc.. Scott Barlow reports (for subscribers).

How much should conservative, balanced and aggressive investors expect to make annually?

The latest financial market return projections issued for financial planners to use in their work suggest investors of all types should rein in expectations on how their portfolios will perform over the long term (10 years and longer). Forget double digits, or even high single digits. Anything north of 5 per cent looks out of reach for most investors. Rob Carrick explains (for subscribers).

Rob Carrick’s Real Life Money Launcher:

Story continues below advertisement

Can young adults afford houses and retirement? This calculator can help

Others (for subscribers)

Morgan Stanley: Is this as good as it gets for oil companies?

‘It’s simple.’ Markets will track dividends 13% higher in next two years

Uber shares fall in long-awaited IPO

Cashing out in Uber’s IPO: China, Russia and the Middle East

Story continues below advertisement

WeWork’s starry-eyed valuation fuels skeptics ahead of potential IPO

Fifteen U.S. health-care stocks back on investors’ radars

Why these 15 U.S. stocks are set to withstand trade wars

TSX Composite earnings scorecard: How first-quarter results have fared

Friday’s Insider Report: A $10-million trade in this top performing large-cap stock

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO sells $1-million worth of shares in this widely recommended stock

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP-UN) declares dividends in U.S. dollars. Do I still get the Canadian dividend tax credit? And is it better to hold the units on the U.S. or Canadian side of my brokerage account?

Answer: BIP is a Bermuda-based limited partnership and its distributions do not qualify for the Canadian dividend tax credit. For 2018, its distributions consisted of Canadian interest, foreign dividends and interest, other investment income and capital gains. (The tax characteristics of BIP’s distributions are provided on a T5013 slip issued to unitholders and are also listed on BIP’s website under “tax information.")

Although BIP (and other Brookfield Asset Management Inc. companies) declare distributions in U.S. dollars, if you hold the units on the Canadian side of your account you will receive the distribution in Canadian dollars. The good news is that, because the Canadian dollar amount is determined using the Bank of Canada’s closing exchange rate on the record date of the distribution, you will avoid the stiff currency conversion costs that most brokers charge. However, if you hold BIP on the U.S. side of your account, you may face these currency costs because some brokers convert the distribution from Canadian dollars back to U.S. dollars. So, in such cases, it’s better to hold BIP units on the Canadian side of your account. (Thanks to reader A.E. who blogged about this here.)

One final note on BIP: Several readers have reported receiving a U.S. Schedule K-1 tax-form and are wondering whether they have to file a U.S. return. BIP’s website indicates that Canadian unitholders can, in many cases, ignore the Schedule K-1. “We are required to use reasonable efforts to send a Schedule K-1 to all unitholders (not just U.S. residents). Consequently, Canadian unitholders may receive a Schedule K-1 in addition to Form T5013. In general, Canadian and Australian resident unitholders may disregard the Schedule K-1 (unless for example, they are a U.S. citizen),” BIP says. If you are unsure of anything, consult a tax professional.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

David Berman will look at the investment case for Acadian Timber.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston