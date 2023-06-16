Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson and other prominent U.S. equity strategists are bearish on equities for the remainder of 2023 but expect a recovery in 2024. Credit Suisse’s prominent global strategist Andrew Garthwaite is exactly the opposite, expecting the current rally to continue this year but finding the market risks for 2024 ‘unappealing’.

Mr. Garthwaite identified a number of bullish indicators in a Friday research report. Earnings revisions – arguably the biggest investor concern when the year began – have turned positive in both the U.S. and Europe.

Economic data is also surprising to the upside, to the greatest extent in seven years. Speculators are either absent from the market or bearish, and if they begin to chase the rally it could form another positive boost to returns.

In the mid-term, things look far less promising for investors, according to Mr. Garthwaite. The best leading indicators for of a U.S. recession – the yield curve, inflation-adjusted money supply and bank loan availability – point to a U.S recession during the first quarter of 2024. The current discrepancy between weak manufacturing data and strong services results has been a warning sign in the past.

The strategist notes that U.S. earnings per share is two per cent above the long-term trend. The average trough for earnings growth is 18 per cent below trend. Mr. Garthwaite estimates that investor risk appetite is in the 65 percentile of the historic range, limiting upside.

There is no real consensus market view among prominent strategists for the next 12 months and this makes for a confusing environment for investors. We can only wait for more data points – on profits, consumption and manufacturing activity among others – to assess which strategist framework is the most accurate for the coming months.

– Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Gordon Pape recommended Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP more than a decade ago. But after producing gains for years, both slumped. He says some of their problems were related to the broader market and both are now worthy of a fresh look.

The Rundown

Professional investors are wary of stocks, even as the S&P 500 moves deeper into bull market territory – a contrast with the sentiment among small investors, who have been embracing the recent rally. David Berman reports.

Some investors are unwilling to open an account at an unfamiliar bank just to get a top rate on a GIC. But competition has reached a point this week that you can likely get five per cent at a familiar name. Rob Carrick explains.

It’s a tough time to buy a home. But borrowers are finding ways to squeeze themselves into a mortgage, from longer amortization periods to six-month mortgages. Robert McLister has more.

Others (for subscribers)

Globe Advisor

What’s up in the days ahead

Both the Bank of England and Australia’s central bank will issue interest rate decisions.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

