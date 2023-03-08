Market returns are always a function of a tug of war between bullish and bearish influences but the sheer dichotomy of the most powerful current equity drivers make analysis and forecasting more difficult than usual. Thankfully, Morgan Stanley global strategist Andrew Sheets thinks more clarity is likely in the coming days.

Mr. Sheets sees the market as a standoff. There is, on one hand, significant weakness in leading indicators like U.S. PMI Manufacturing new orders, an inverted yield curve (the two-year bond yield minus the 10-year yield is below zero, suggesting a sharp slowdown in growth), and the Conference Board Leading Economic Indicators index. On the other, employment, retail sales and U.S. wage growth are strong relative to history.

To add to the confusion, the stronger economic data is not adding to growth expectations, at least at Morgan Stanley. Bond yields and rate hike expectations are climbing, particularly after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments Tuesday, but Morgan Stanley economists predict anemic GDP growth of 0.4 per cent for 2023.

Mr. Sheets expects that two data points, U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday and retail sales results on March 15, should indicate to investors whether to brace for an inflationary, faster growth market backdrop, or a slowdown and potential recession.

These disparate investing environments would require drastically different portfolio weightings. Commodity prices would benefit most from inflation while defensive, high-quality stocks have historically outperformed during slowdowns.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) In 2022, the share price of this construction and infrastructure development company tumbled 46 per cent. However, this laggard has pivoted to a leader with its share price up 34 per cent year-to-date. Aecon is the second best performing stock in the S&P/TSX SmallCap Industrials sector year-to-date. Jennifer Dowty looks at the investment case for the stock, which includes an attractive valuation, a 6 per cent dividend yield, and several potential catalysts on the horizon.

Investors revive inflation trades as 6% Fed rate risk grips Wall Street

Spooked by a flurry of hotter-than-expected U.S. economic and inflation data last month, investors are reviving trading strategies that bet on a higher peak in interest rates.

Lithium prices have been crashing - here’s what’s happening

The price of lithium carbonate rose fifteen fold from November, 2020, to November, 2022, but prices have since fallen by more than 40 per cent. Brian Donovan digs deeper to see what is happening with this commodity.

Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens

For investors living on the digital edge, bitcoin is starting to look a little old-fashioned. Hooked on high growth, some are turning away from the original cryptocurrency – designed as an alternative to regular cash – in favour of its descendants created as native tokens of blockchain platforms that host smart contracts and apps.

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO and CFO are buyers of this stock with a forecast return topping 40%

Wall Street pushes back against SEC stock market reforms

Skeptical investors worry whether advances in AI will make money

Is it a good idea to take out your CPP early and invest it?

Are there better opportunities right now in corporate bonds than in government issues? Veteran fixed income fund manager Tom Czitron will share his insight.

