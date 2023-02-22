Markets, bracing for a “no landing” scenario where global economic growth is resilient and inflation stays higher for longer, are dialing back appetite for both risk assets and government debt.

For months, investors have bet on global growth softening just enough to cool inflation and persuade hawkish central banks to pause their rate hikes.

The notion of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks using monetary tightening to engineer a mild, soft landing before pivoting to avoid a deep recession has supported a cross-asset rally since October, depressed the dollar and sent capital flowing into emerging markets.

But recent data reflecting still tight jobs markets has traders entertaining a new scenario where economic growth holds up and inflation remains sticky.

That means rates could be pushed higher too - a negative for risk assets. World stocks hit one-month lows on Wednesday, while Wall Street had its worst day of the year so far on Tuesday.

“We’ve gone from softer landing to no landing - no landing being that (financing) conditions will remain tight,” said David Katimbo-Mugwanya, head of fixed income at EdenTree Asset Management.

U.S. jobs growth accelerated sharply in January, U.S. and German inflation remained high, while U.S. and European business activity rebounded in February.

Investors have now ditched expectations for rate cuts later this year and renewed their bets on higher rates, which in the U.S. are now seen peaking in July at about 5.3%, up from about 4.8% in early February.

Deutsche Bank said this week it expects European Central Bank rates to peak at 3.75% from 3.25% previously.

China’s reopening, an easing in Europe’s gas crisis and strong U.S. consumer spending “are probably more bearish than positive for markets,” said Richard Dias, founder of macro-economic research house Acorn Macro Consulting.

“We’re getting into a situation where good news is bad news,” he said.

For Paul Flood, head of mixed assets at Newton Investment Management, “if wage growth stays high and demand stays high, then the Fed will push up interest rates further and that’s not a good environment for equity or bond markets.”

Bond prices fall, and yields rise, when expectations of higher rates on cash make their fixed interest payments less appealing. Stocks typically move lower when bond yields rise to account for the extra risk of owning shares.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are near their highest since November at almost 4%, up from a January low of 3.3% . An index measuring the dollar against other major currencies is set for its first monthly gain in five as rate-hike bets lift the greenback.

In December, most economists expected the U.S. economy to contract slightly this year but the consensus now is for 0.7% growth. Fed officials have signaled that they will likely keep raising rates for longer than previously forecast.

Euro zone recession expectations mostly faded in mid January as energy prices tumbled. Economists polled by Reuters see inflation in the bloc remaining above its 2% target into 2025 as growth holds up.

“The road map was one of a shallow recession and declining inflation,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “That consensus is being challenged by the data.”

Many investors still believe inflation will subside, and see recent strong data as probably supported by one-time factors such as an unseasonably mild winter and the remainder of consumer savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There should be more signs of a slowdown as the year unfolds and weather normalizes, and there’s just not another pent up savings to spend as we go into the second half of the year,” said Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of New York-based Great Hill Capital, said a soft landing is still likely as declining U.S. rental costs start weighing on inflation metrics and labor market participation increases as consumers run out of savings, helping contain wage growth.

“If oil doesn’t spike above $100 it is going be very hard for inflation to re-accelerate after the Fed pauses,” he said.

- Naomi Rovnick and Davide Barbuscia, Reuters

Also see: U.S. stocks’ early-year rally is melting away as Treasury yields surge

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. (AI-T) Toronto-based Atrium MIC is a mortgage lender that specializes in providing loans outside of the traditional bank lending environment. The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend with a current annualized yield of 7.4 per cent. Year-to-date, the share price is up over 12 per cent. Based on the average target price, the Street is forecasting a 10 per cent move higher in the share price over the next year. Jennifer Dowty takes a look at the investment case.

EQB Inc. (EQB-T) Shares in this bank, which used to be known as Equitable Group Inc., have soared more than 21 per cent so far this year. Despite this, the stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from eight analysts with a forecast price return of 23 per cent. Jennifer Dowty takes a look at the investment case.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T) Investors with big hopes pinned to Canada’s e-commerce giant have endured a bittersweet start to the year – underscoring the opportunity in buying beaten-up stocks with strong growth potential, but also the treacherous environment for the technology sector amid shifting views on inflation and interest rates. David Berman shares his thoughts.

The Rundown

How investors should react to the struggles of Canadian pipeline giants

Both Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) and TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) reported fourth-quarter losses of more than $1-billion each. Both also are coping with some major problems. Are they a buy, sell or a hold? Gordon Pape shares his thoughts.

Lithium stocks are taking a beating. Should investors stay bullish?

One of the most compelling bets on electrification in recent years is stumbling as the price of lithium falls from record highs, pushing investors to reconsider their bullish assumptions on energy storage. David Berman explains.

Looking for income as well as lower risk? Put these three ETFs on your radar

Given the uncertainty and headwinds facing equities, investors will need to rely less on the seemingly endless double-digit annual price returns and more on interest and dividend payments. Veteran fixed income fund manager Tom Czitron presents a few ETF picks that are a bit “outside the box” but are attractive on a potential return-to-risk basis. Importantly, these ETFs do not correlate strongly with equity markets, thereby lowering risk, and hopefully mitigating overall downside risk of one’s nest egg.

The 4-per-cent solution for investors who want a no-hassle way to safely park cash

The investment product generating the least buzz amid all the market drama of recent years has to be the high interest savings account mutual fund. And yet, as Rob Carrick tells us, yields are now pretty juicy for the no-risk investment product.

Toronto stocks seen up 6.2% by year-end, despite ‘wall of worry’

Canada’s main stock index will add to its rally this year and hit a record high in 2024 as the Bank of Canada turns less hawkish and China’s reopening boosts demand for commodities, a Reuters poll found, but the upswing will be less than previously thought.

Also see: Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index seen climbing 5% by end of 2023

Others (for subscribers)

BlackRock ‘overweights’ China, U.S. short-term government bonds as inflation lingers

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Globe Advisor

Why money managers see opportunities in Europe while also raising doubts

The best long-haul RRSP investments from three veteran money managers

How this portfolio manager is preparing for a ‘decade’ of value outperforming growth stocks

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

What’s up in the days ahead

Larry MacDonald tells us about a self-directed investor who has been outperforming Warren Buffett for decades - and now looking to leave a legacy through his children.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff