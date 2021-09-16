 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Investment Ideas

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Massachusetts fines MassMutual US$4.75-million for failing to supervise ‘Roaring Kitty,’ other agents

Nate Raymond and Matt Phillips
The New York Times
Comments
Text Size

The insurer MassMutual will pay a $4 million fine to Massachusetts securities regulators as part of a settlement involving the conduct of Keith Gill, a former employee and online trader known as “Roaring Kitty” whose relentless cheerleading for shares of GameStop was at the heart of the meme stock mania earlier this year.

Regulators said the unit of MassMutual that employed Gill, who resigned in January, failed to adequately supervise his and other agents’ trading and online activity. Moreover, Gill was carrying out trades on behalf of three other people not affiliated with MassMutual without the insurer’s knowledge, the settlement said. The insurer neither admitted nor denied the accusations, but it agreed to the fine as well an independent compliance review and other measures.

“MassMutual is pleased to put this matter behind us, avoiding the expense and distraction associated with protracted litigation,” a spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Gill cultivated a huge online following with more than 250 hours of YouTube videos detailing his views on GameStop, a troubled video game retailer that was once a mainstay of malls but whose stock had languished in recent years. However, GameStop became a favorite of masses of day traders who loosely organized themselves on Reddit’s WallStreetBets trading message board and briefly drove the company’s share price up as much as 600% within days in late January.

Gill’s videos — he filmed himself sitting in a video-gaming chair wearing his trademark red headband — were informal and irreverent. But even as his online fame grew, it was virtually unknown that he was a registered securities broker and that until he resigned in January, he worked as a financial wellness education director at MassMutual, officially known as Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.

“As far as MassMutual is concerned, they were obviously totally at fault for not supervising him,” said William Galvin, the secretary of the commonwealth. “I mean, it was beyond a small matter of negligence. It was complete and thorough.”

Gill would regularly update his personal GameStop position publicly, posting his trades on Reddit under the recurring rubric of “GME YOLO Update.” But the settlement said Gill also carried out nearly 1,700 trades in the accounts of three other people. What was being traded and the identities of the people were not disclosed.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies