Aging developed world populations will drive higher demand for health care, providing a strong long-term tailwind for profits in the medical technology sector. Conveniently, BofA Securities analyst Travis Steed believes a number of medical technology stocks are currently on sale.

Medical technology stocks fell about 6 per cent on average during May after a strong earnings reporting season led to profit taking. The sector has always traded at a premium valuation to the S&P 500 thanks to its dependable earnings growth, but this premium is now smaller than the historical average.

The forward price to earnings ratio is 9.5 per cent above the benchmark compared with 20 per cent in April and 13.7 per cent in 2022. Mr. Steed, whose most recent research report is entitled Medtech stocks on sale while medtech fundamentals best in three years, clearly believes current valuations understate future profit growth.

BofA’s top picks in medical technology are Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Inc., Becton Dickinson & Co., and Intuitive Surgical Inc. Boston Scientific growth will be driven by new technologies including farapulse, a system of cardiac catheters. Medtronic is a value play after a sell-off the analyst believes is overdone.

Mr. Steed views Becton Dickinson as the cheapest way investors can own double-digit earnings growth. Robotic surgery specialist Intuitive Surgical is benefiting from a 20 per cent year over year increase in procedures.

In addition to these top picks, BofA also recommends Stryker Corp, a stock I’ve owned for a few years, because of its strong procedure backlog.

I like medical technology stocks as part of a picks and shovels investment strategy to benefit from demography. The picks and shovels metaphor states that the best way to benefit from a gold rush is not to pan for gold yourself, but to open a hardware store selling others the equipment to do so. Demand for health care will almost certainly climb in the years ahead, and medical technology will sell the tools to provide it.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) Quarter-to-date, Pet Valu is one of the worst performing stocks in the S&P/TSX Consumer Discretionary Index, behind Aritzia Inc. While the downtrend remains in place, the stock is approaching strong technical support around $30. As Jennifer Dowty tells us in this investment overview, the stock is currently trading at its lowest valuation since the company became public.

The Rundown

Nervous about stocks? Some strategists believe pessimism is good news

Global economic activity is slumping, corporate profits are declining and weaker commodity prices are signalling tepid demand – but some strategists are growing more optimistic about U.S. stocks. David Berman explains.

Why fixed-income investments are the better option than equities in this new financial era

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned recently that the low interest rate era that began during the Great Financial Crisis probably ended in 2021. Investors should take heed, says veteran money manager Tom Czitron. If he’s right, it should mean years of weak performance in equity markets. On the bright side, it should mean decent returns in fixed income.

Also see: Brace yourself for at least one more BoC rate hike, say economics and markets after Canada’s surprisingly strong GDP data

Small investors are souring on China’s recovery

The last great hope for China’s faltering post-pandemic rally is fading as the nation’s legion of small-time investors turns bearish on equities to double down instead on safer assets amid a stuttering economic recovery, as Reuters reports.

Others (for subscribers)

Is gold going higher? Here’s what the indicators are saying

Number Cruncher: Top 25 gainers on the TSX so far this year

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Globe Advisor

Expanding array of services for pets offers investors chance to get in on sector’s growth

ETF share of U.S. market turnover jumps to a record 31 per cent

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Say I have two stocks, stock W (winner) and stock L (loser). W is up $10,000 and L is down $5,000. If I sell half my W shares and all my L shares, I am even – no gain, no loss. I understand that the Canada Revenue Agency won’t allow me to buy L again for 30 days if I want to claim a capital loss, but what about W? Can I immediately buy the same number of shares I just sold?

Answer: Yes. Let’s look at each transaction separately to make things clearer.

You have an unrealized gain of $10,000 on W. If you sell half of your W shares, you will realize a capital gain of $5,000. Half of that gain will be included in your taxable income for the year. Whether you subsequently purchase the same number of W shares won’t change that.

What will change is the adjusted cost base (ACB) of your W shares. If you repurchase the W shares at a higher price than you originally paid, the total cost of all of your W shares – and, hence, your average cost per share – will rise. This will reduce any future capital gain, or increase your loss, if you later decide to sell all or part of your W shares.

Stock L is a little trickier. If you sell all of your L shares, you will realize a capital loss of $5,000. This will fully offset the $5,000 realized capital gain on W, which means you will avoid capital-gains tax. However, if you repurchase the L shares within 30 days (before or after the sale), the initial sale will be treated as a “superficial loss” for tax purposes, and you will not be able to use it to offset your capital gain on W.

In other words, while you must avoid creating a “superficial loss” in order to claim a loss for tax purposes, there is no such thing as a “superficial gain.”

--John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

Turns out, the Gen Z generation has really taken a liking to investing. We’ll have some insight on what’s behind it. Plus, we’ll take a look at how artificial intelligence may change the investing landscape.

