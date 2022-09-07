BMO chief economist Douglas Porter thinks that interest rates may climb higher than expected in the coming months, setting the stage for further weakness in credit-sensitive and dividend-paying market sectors.

Mr. Porter notes that while few pundits are predicting two-year bond yields above 4 per cent, the yield has marched to 3.6 per cent from below 3.30 per cent since the end of July. The Bank of Canada’s 75 basis point rate hike on Wednesday put further upward pressure on short-term yields, highlighting the bond market’s belief in more rate increases to come.

BMO is predicting that the Bank of Canada will stop raising its trend-setting overnight rate at 3.5 per cent - only another 25 basis points from where it is now - but Mr. Porter sees clear upside risks to that forecast. Historically, tightening cycles have seen short-term interest rates push above core inflation. Core inflation is currently 5 per cent – 150 basis points above where BMO believes governor Tiff Macklem will stop hiking.

Second-quarter GDP data showed nominal (not inflation-adjusted) growth at a shocking 17.9 per cent, the highest in over 40 years. With this kind of momentum, upward pricing pressure is unlikely to fade in the near term.

There are tentative signs that housing prices are starting to stabilize following sharp declines for much of this year. The Bank of Canada is probably not going to be thrilled with that.

“Any sign that the most interest-sensitive sector of the economy [housing] is holding up surprisingly well will be a clear signal that more tightening than expected may yet be required,” Mr. Porter wrote in a recent research report.

Equity market sectors that move in the opposite direction of interest rates and bond yields will be adversely affected by further rate increases. Two-year risk-free bond yields above 4 per cent, for instance, will prove stiff competition for REITs, as the yield on the S&P/TSX REIT index is only marginally higher at 4.65 per cent.

Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) ) This is one of the few stocks that has bucked the downward trend in markets this year and is up about 50 per cent year-to-date. The Toronto-based company is in the energy and transportation infrastructure business, operates in more than 20 countries with roughly 5,000 employees and generated $1.1-billion in sales last year. The Contra Guys own this stock, and have been handsomely rewarded. And as Philip MacKellar explains, with the investment case remaining intact and maybe even strengthening, there could still be big gains ahead.

Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T) This stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in November 2021 and has since rallied nearly 70 per cent. Ontario-based Definity is a leading property and casualty insurance company in Canada. The company is seeing good growth in its core business, is relatively recession resistant, and the stock is still fairly valued, says Jennifer Dowty.

Canadian energy stocks are paying big dividends. Why don’t investors care?

Canadian energy companies have been generating a lot of cash this year, turning parts of the sector into a dividend powerhouse. Curiously, though, stocks that deliver the biggest dividends are lagging those that pay little or none at all. David Berman tries to make sense of it.

Why moving into apartment REITs makes sense right now

Residential real estate investment trusts invest primarily in apartment buildings but some also own townhomes and leased-land communities. As John Heinzl tells us, now is an especially interesting time to consider apartment REITs for your portfolio.

One-stop shopping for investors who are bullish about stocks

Asset allocation ETFs are one of the greatest investing innovations ever because they make it so easy to invest in a well-diversified portfolio. But there’s a variation on these exchange-traded funds that gets low grades on diversification, even while offering serious appeal to aggressive investors. These ETFs hold an all-equity portfolio – no bonds. Rob Carrick takes a look at some of them.

What Mawer fund manager Jeff Mo has been buying and selling

Jeff Mo is the first to admit he doesn’t hold a crystal ball. Instead, the portfolio manager at Mawer Investment Management Ltd. focuses on picking companies that are cheap, with good management and a competitive advantage in their industry. The Globe and Mail recently spoke with Mr. Mo about what he’s been buying and selling amid the recent market volatility.

Small-cap stocks have taken a beating this year. That means big returns may be around the corner

Small-cap stocks in Canada and the United States have been pummelled this year, which tends to occur whenever economic risks bubble up and hijack investor sentiment. So thorough has been the drubbing that the average small-cap stock is trading at a near-peak discount to its large-cap counterpart – a gap rivalling the worst moments of modern economic history. The good news? History suggests this is an excellent setup for a major rally in the near future, as Tim Shufelt explains.

The former Valeant exits Canada’s big-stock index; energy stock added

David Milstead looks at the latest changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and the TSX 60, including Bausch Health Companies leaving the big-cap index and Tourmaline Oil being added.

How two fund managers plan to outperform and raise money for charity

This year, there are two fund managers facing off to help raise money for the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto. Darcy Keith reports on how both are hoping to demonstrate their investing prowess while raising funds for a good cause.

Canadian dollar seen rebounding if risk aversion clears

The Canadian dollar will strengthen over the coming year, recouping recent declines against a broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, supported by solid domestic economic prospects and rising interest rates, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Bitcoin’s no longer the king of the swingers

Bitcoin’s been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it’s been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn’t ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble for traders and exchanges that profit from bitcoin’s wild price lurches, and is opening the door to its archrival ether which is preparing to up its crypto game by moving to a meaner and leaner blockchain.

Question: With the Bank of Canada increasing its target rate again, can we expect that there will be a comparable increase to the rates for guaranteed investment certificates? Or are there other factors involved in determining GIC rates? It seems to me that when the last increase of 100 basis points was announced, there wasn’t a comparable increase to GIC rates.

Answer: There is obviously a correlation between the Bank of Canada rates and market interest rates, such as prime, mortgage rates, and GICs. But it’s not a direct relationship – GIC rates didn’t go up 100 basis points when the bank moved.

Financial institutions make their own decisions as to how much they’ll pay depositors or charge in loans. That’s why you see such a wide disparity on all commercial rates. For example, you can find five-year GIC rates as high as 5 per cent at a few smaller institutions, such as Achieva Financial and Steinbach Credit Union. The major banks don’t offer as much, but, if you shop around, you’ll find some good deals. Right now, for example, Royal Bank has a special offer on a five-year GIC paying 4.5 per cent.

As for how high rates will go, everything depends on how successful the central banks are in taming inflation. They don’t want a repeat of the 1970s, so they’ll keep raising aggressively until they see positive results.

Gordon Pape

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

