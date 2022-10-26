Morgan Stanley chief investment officer Michael Wilson is in the enviable position as having predicted 2022 market volatility before it happened, and also correctly predicting the ongoing rally.

In the most recent edition of the firm’s Thoughts on the Market podcast (Apple podcasts, Spotify), Mr. Wilson outlined the reasoning behind the market’s move higher. He effectively summarized his view with one sentence: “In the absence of hard data from either companies cutting [profit] guidance for 2023 or unemployment claims spiking, the door is left open for a tactical trade higher before reality sets in.”

In other words, it is not necessarily good news driving asset prices higher but the lack of bad news. Mr. Wilson predicted the rally in a research report last week but, to be clear, he does not believe it is justified by fundamentals. He strongly believes that a slowing U.S. and global economy will eventually force companies to slash earnings guidance in either December or January, but the delay in doing so will allow stocks to run higher.

Technically, the S&P 500 at roughly 3860 is trading close to its 200-week moving average near 3600. Mr. Wilson cites this trend line as a powerful support level for the index that is unlikely to be broken unless employment data and profit guidance worsen rapidly.

Mr. Wilson feels the rally has room to the upside in the coming weeks. He expects falling inflation expectations will lead to falling interest rates and equity investors will wrongly interpret this as bullish until the effects of the slowing economy push earnings lower.

Morgan Stanley definitely does not believe the market bottom is in. Investors should avoid getting caught up in bullishness until the new year, while at the same time watching for corporate profit guidance to worsen.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML-X) Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 285 per cent, and month-to-date, it is up 34 per cent. The stock currently has a unanimous buy-equivalent recommendation from five analysts, but, given the sharp move higher in the share price, analysts’ target prices are all below the current share price. The company is soon to become a producer a producer of lithium, which is often when analysts start raising their price targets. Jennifer Dowty looks at the investment case and tells us why it’s a small-cap stock worth watching.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T) The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation with a price-to-earnings multiple of 14.8 times the fiscal 2024 consensus earnings estimate, below its historical 10-year average multiple of 16.6 times. Meanwhile, it has a forecast average 12-month price return of 19 per cent and 14 buy recommendations. Jennifer Dowty profiles the company.

The Rundown

Inflation, higher interest rates are changing the math for Canada’s serial acquirers

After feasting on cheap and abundant capital for the past decade, companies in the habit of gobbling up their competitors are facing a new set of circumstances revolving around inflation and higher interest rates. As Tim Shufelt reports, Canadian investors ought to take note, since aggressive acquisition strategies have dominated the TSX leaderboard for years.

Going bargain hunting in the bond market? Here’s where to look

After a difficult and prolonged bear market in bonds, are we nearing a potential buying opportunity? Importantly, what type of bonds are likely to perform well going forward adjusting for risk? Veteran fixed income specialist Tom Czitron has some answers.

Stocks are cheap, but still not cheap enough versus bonds

Despite this year’s plunge in U.S. equity valuations, stocks remain relatively expensive compared with battered bonds, and investors feel they could fall further before finally finding their feet, reports Jamie McGeever of Reuters.

British pound fiasco boosts bitcoin’s hedge appeal

As a developed nation, you know your currency’s in a spot of bother when investors start to hedge with bitcoin. After Britain’s brief Prime Minister Liz Truss unleashed her mini-budget on Sept. 23, filling financial markets with dread, a section of investors stampeded away from the pound and toward the cryptocurrency. Has bitcoin’s hedge appeal returned? Lisa Pauline Mattackal of Reuters takes a look.

Others (for subscribers)

Analysts’ forecast returns and recommendations for all stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Globe Advisor

Six smaller-cap buying opportunities for long-term investors

Elevated oil prices for the ‘foreseeable future’ are creating opportunities for ‘lean’ Canadian producers

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

What’s up in the days ahead

After several years as shareholders, the Contra Guys have sold all of their stock in uranium producer Cameco. We will hear why.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff