 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Investment Ideas

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

My portfolio has become heavily tilted towards stocks. Should I be rebalancing even at a time when the outlook for bonds is poor?

Nancy Woods
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Dear Nancy

I’m five to 10 years away from retirement and because of the rapid rise in equity prices, my portfolio is weighted about 80% in stocks and only 20% in bonds. That’s a lot more equity exposure than I envisioned at this point in my life. But with the outlook for bonds so poor (not only are yields tiny, but bond prices are sure to fall as interest rates eventually go up) I’m not convinced I should rebalance into something more like the classic 60/40 portfolio.

What is your advice for portfolio balancing at this juncture, and are there any bond alternatives that you recommend?

Story continues below advertisement

Thanks

Mort

Dear Mort,

Often the rule of thumb to help set a guideline for asset mix for a person’s portfolio is 100 less your age is your equity exposure.  This is just a guideline.  Over the past several years I as a portfolio manager have strayed from this guideline, primarily because of the exceptionally low interest rate environment we have had.  The Bank of Canada has a target inflation rate of 2%.  Any investment that does not yield that or more, I am effectively losing you money as an investment manager.

Now, there are often exceptions to the rule. The need for capital preservation is the primary one of course.  As long as the investor is aware that there is a loss of buying power of those funds then I’m okay with it.  One has to be reminded that yields impact the market price of fixed income products such as bonds, except for GICs. GIC prices do not change from purchase to maturity but they do not provide easy liquidity.

I am not surprised that your asset mix has gradually increased the equity exposure overtime.  It was probably your reluctance to invest your money with a less than 1% yield in bonds.  As long as the quality of your equity is high (example banks and utilities) and well diversified across sectors, then I don’t think your portfolio is inappropriate for your current timeframe. 

It may even be suitable once you retire because of the income it provides. It might even be more appropriate than getting paid interest income because dividends are taxed at a lower rate than interest, which is 100% taxable.  Canadian-sourced dividends even have the benefit of a tax credit.

Story continues below advertisement

In these ever changing times, you as an investor need to be willing to adapt to the current investing environment. If it means having a higher than expected equity weighting then it may actually be the right thing for you.  Have a discussion with your financial advisor regularly to make sure that your asset mix, objectives and more importantly, your risk tolerance is being met.

All the best,

Nancy

Nancy Woods is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Investment Adviser with RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies