Netflix tops Disney’s market value, becoming No. 1 U.S. media stock

Rob Golum
Bloomberg News

Netflix Inc. soared past Walt Disney Co. in market value, taking the title of most valuable media company from the film, TV and theme-park giant.

Shares of the video streaming service rose as much as 1.5 per cent to $349.93 Thursday in New York, and the company’s market cap neared $152 billion, exceeding the value of Disney, which was down 1.6 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Netflix’s advance underscores the high value investors place on the fast-growing streaming company, which went public in 2002 and leads the S&P 500 Index this year with a gain of more than 81 percent. Disney is down 5.5 percent this year. Netflix increased sales by 40 percent last quarter.

Disney is responding to the threat posed by streaming services by moving more of its programming online. The company introduce a web-based ESPN subscription service and has plans for an additional offering.

