The recent stock market volatility may disappoint investors hoping for another blowout year of gains, but it’s good news for income-hungry investors.

When share prices rise, dividend yields fall. With the S&P/TSX composite index down almost 2 per cent for the year through Feb. 23, there’s a nicely varied selection of blue-chip dividend stocks with yields of 4 per cent or more.

Within this 4-per-cent club of stocks is a smaller, more elite group with annualized five-year dividend growth that exceeds the most recent inflation rate of 5.1 per cent. These stocks offer a very competitive initial yield, and a demonstrated ability to increase dividends at a rate that exceeds even today’s elevated increases in the cost of living.

Here are stocks that made it through this screen:

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T): Even after a solid run over the past 12 months, ENB still offers a comparatively high yield of 6.5 per cent. Globeinvestor shows five-year dividend growth at 9.5 per cent, but the increase announced in December 2021 was 3 per cent.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T): A 6-per-cent dividend yield and five-year dividend increase of just under 7 per cent.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T): A yield of 5.6 per cent and a five-year dividend growth rate of 5.1 per cent. BCE recently announced a dividend hike of – wait for it – 5.1 per cent.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T): The yield is 5.4 per cent and the five-year dividend growth rate is 9 per cent; projected growth looking ahead is 3 to 5 per cent.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T): A 5.1-per-cent yield and a five-year dividend growth rate of 9.6 power cent.

Power Corp. of Canada (POW-T): A 5-per-cent yield and a five-year dividend growth rate of 12.4 per cent.

Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN-T): A yield of 4.8 per cent and five-year dividend growth of 10 per cent.

Emera Inc. (EMA-T): A yield of 4.5 per cent and five-year dividend growth of 5.2 per cent.

Telus Corp. (T-T): A 4.1-per-cent yield and five-year dividend growth of 6.7 per cent.

A couple of banks, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T), qualified for the list with a yield just of 4 per cent or more. However, their dividend growth rate was below 5.1 per cent as a result of a freeze on dividend hikes mandated by regulators. That freeze ended in the latter part of 2021.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T) The fertilizer producer has been enjoying an upbeat market over the past couple of years, amid rising demand for crop inputs. Now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adds a compelling reason to bet on the stock. But as David Berman tells us, there are a lot of moving parts here.

The Rundown

Words of wartime wisdom for market watchers

The biggest threat to your portfolio in wartime isn’t a special-forces operative or an explosives expert. It’s the guy who is convinced he knows what is going to happen next. Consider the notion that Russia’s bloody assault on Ukraine would turn into a great buying opportunity. This was a staple of market commentary in recent days. It relied on historical evidence showing that stocks usually tumble by double-digit amounts when bullets start flying, then rebound strongly in subsequent months. Or consider the equally compelling notion that war in Ukraine could turn into boom times for commodities such as oil and gold. This seemed to make sense if you assumed Russian energy exports would be curtailed by sanctions and that panicked investors would rush into havens such as bullion. Neither view has held up particularly well. As Ian McGugan tells us, investors who still want to place bets on the next step in this conflict should consider three observations.

Gordon Pape’s advice on protecting portfolios from the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Historically, major geopolitical events such as the Russian-Ukraine conflict have resulted in a market decline, but it is usually a blip and short-lived. On average, these geopolitical events result in a 4.8 per cent decline and a recovery period of just over 43 days. However, we can’t view the Russian invasion in isolation. It comes at a time when overvalued markets were already showing instability, the effects of the pandemic are still causing supply chain disruptions, and inflation is running at levels not seen in decades. These conditions will continue to overhang the markets long after the Ukraine invasion fades into the background. Gordon Pape shares his views on what investors should do now.

How do your TFSA contributions compare to other Canadians your age?

It doesn’t take much to have an above-average TFSA. The average value of a tax-free savings account in 2022 is $32,234, according to estimates based on data from Canada Revenue Agency. Total contribution room alone since 2009 introduction of TFSAs amounts to $81,500. As much love as there is for TFSAs, we’re not even close to maximizing their benefit. Rob Carrick breaks down by age group how much Canadians have been contributing to the savings vehicle.

Why this portfolio manager thinks the market is wrong about coming rate hikes

The markets may be pricing in a half dozen or so interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year amid surging inflation, but money manager Jason Del Vicario isn’t betting on it – even with the market volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While inflation has soared, Mr. Del Vicario says it has been driven by government stimulus, supply-chain disruption and the uneven economic recovery amid the continuing global pandemic. And those factors will remain for quite some time. The Globe and Mail spoke to Mr. Del Vicario about what he’s been buying and selling and the advice he gives friends about investing.

A godawful year for bond investors is taking shape - here’s what to do about it

Bond prices have been falling in anticipation of a reversal of the interest-rate cuts put in place in early 2020 to support the economy as the pandemic took hold. The first in what could be a long series of rate hikes in Canada is widely expected to happen Wednesday. Rob Carrick looks at some strategies for fixed income investors to weather the storm.

Doug Porter’s first stock was a sweet pick with a bitter finish

The chief economist at Bank of Montreal reveals his first stock purchase was Laura Secord. There wasn’t a lot of in-depth research on his behalf on the company’s financials, but he did feel like he knew the product side relatively well. He tells us about his lessons learned.

Globe Advisor

How the end of DSCs will usher in new compensation models for advisors

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I have wondered about this for some time, but your recent article in the Globe prompted me to write.

You, and other investment writers constantly refer to the “fact” that bonds rise and fall in price and are therefore may not be a good holding.

But if I buy a bond at issue (or any price for that matter) I will receive exactly the return that I expect if I hold it to maturity – the ups and downs of the asset price are irrelevant. I do have to rely on good credit checking, but that is a different issue.

My point is even more relevant for a Real Return Bond. Once I buy it, I receive the coupon rate plus inflation, and get the capital plus inflation when it matures. Again, the gyrations in price are irrelevant, particularly the changes in the Real Return Bond Index. Or am I missing something? - John D.

Answer: There are a few things to consider. First, most investors do not buy bonds directly. They buy bond funds, which do not have a maturity date, so there is no guarantee of what the market price will be when they sell.

For those who do invest directly, your argument is correct, to a point. You get what you pay for in terms of the interest on the security and your capital back at maturity - assuming you buy at par or below. But the purchasing power of the interest and repayment at maturity will be eroded by inflation.

So, are Real Return Bonds the answer? The principal and interest are adjusted for inflation. But what is the underlying return on the bond? According to the Bank of Canada, as of Feb. 14 the real yield on a long-term government Real Return Bond was 0.53 per cent. Do you really want to tie up your money for a decade or more for that kind of payout?

--Gordon Pape

What’s up in the days ahead

Renewable stocks are on the rebound. Will this trend stick? David Berman takes a look.

