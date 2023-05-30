Nvidia Corp on Tuesday became the first chipmaker to join Wall Street’s trillion-dollar club dominated by technology heavyweights such as Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technology has driven a threefold surge in Nvidia’s stock valuation in less then eight months, helping the chipmaker hit the trillion-dollar mark about 24 years after going public. iPhone maker Apple took 38 years to cross the lofty milestone.

Meta Platforms Inc and Tesla Inc, now valued at more than US$600-billion, had briefly hit a trillion in valuation in 2021, before falling back into the billions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has gained about 25 per cent so far this year, after falling 33 per cent in 2022.

Here is a list of companies with trillion-dollar market capitalizations, and those nearing the milestone:

COMPANIES THAT HAVE REACHED US$1-TRILLION IN VALUATION

Company Market value Year of listing Year-to-date performance Apple Inc. AAPL-Q US$2.79-trillion 1980 up 36.7% Microsoft Corp. MSFT-Q US$2.47-trillion 1986 up 38.6% Alphabet Inc. GOOGL-Q US$1.58-trillion 2004 up 40.3% Amazon AMZN-Q US$1.25-trillion 1997 up 44.6% Nvidia Corp. NVDA-Q US$1-trillion 1999 up 176.5%

COMPANIES NEARING US$1-TRILLION IN MARKET CAPITALIZATION

Company Market value Year of listing Year-to-date performance Meta Platforms Inc. META-Q US$680.86-billion 2012 up 120.4% Tesla Inc. TSLA-Q US$632.95-billion 2010 up 62.5% Visa Inc. V-N US$451.07-billion 2008 up 6.2%

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.