The Canadian dollar has fallen 3.3 per cent since mid-July, a significant move for a major currency, and BofA Securities foreign exchange strategist Howard Du believes the sell-off is overdone.

The oil price has frequently been a major driver for the loonie’s value – U.S. demand for Canadian dollars in currency markets rises as the oil price climbs - but that has not been the case recently. West Texas Intermediate crude has risen by about US$5 a barrel since the loonie’s July peak.

Relative bond yields - the difference between the Canadian and U.S. two-year government bond yields - has also helped determine the value of the domestic currency historically. But bonds do not explain recent weakness as the yield differential has been stable near 20 basis points.

Mr. Du only peripherally provides an rationale for the loonies’ drop by writing: “As financial conditions tightened on the back of the U.S. Treasury selloff, risky assets had sold off. But compared to the decline for the S&P 500, CAD weakness also looks overshot.” He is inferring here that the increase in global market volatility has made the Canadian dollar less attractive relative to the greenback.

The strategist believes the loonie will rally from oversold conditions in the months ahead. He expects a rise to 76 cents US from the current 74 cents by year end, and to 79 cents US by the end of 2024.

Why the TSX is set to outperform U.S. stocks over the next 10 years

For most of his career, portfolio manager Trevor Scott had recommended investors focus on U.S. stocks due to their relatively attractive valuation and higher sector diversification. But no longer. He explains why he now has the majority of his fund capital in TSX companies.

This might be a great time to buy REITs - just not in the usual places

When it comes to real estate investments, Canadians need to ask themselves: Am I too exposed to the Canadian market, and might some geographic diversification be a good idea? For many investors, the answer is yes, says veteran portfolio manager Tom Czitron, who has some exchange-traded fund ideas to get international exposure in the sector.

Learning to think probabilistically is the key to finding success in investing

Most investors base their profit forecasts for stocks on some combination of their knowledge of a company and their past experience. In effect, they look at what they perceive as the company’s key features and produce a narrative about its likely future, an approach psychologists call the inside view. But Biff Matthews says that for the vast majority of people, this intuitive, subjective approach is unlikely to result in superior results.

Funds punished for owning too few Nvidia shares after stunning 230% rally

Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA-Q) soaring rally has thrilled investors this year - except for the sizeable number of fund managers who avoided what they believe to be an expensive stock. Shares of the semiconductor company - whose chips power generative AI apps such as ChatGPT - have more than tripled this year in a rally fueled by excitement over the prospects for artificial intelligence. Yet many funds hold less of the stock in their portfolios compared with Nvidia’s weight in key equity indexes, making it tougher for them to beat their benchmarks.

U.S. equal-weighted funds shine as investors look beyond Big Tech

Equal-weighted exchange-traded funds have attracted record investments in recent months as signs of an improving U.S. economy and towering valuations of megacaps push investors to look for bargains in traditional economy-linked sectors.

As Nvidia splashes out, are stock buybacks worth it?

The highest U.S. interest rates in over 20 years coupled with Wall Street’s remarkable resilience has brought an old boardroom dilemma into sharp focus: are share buybacks worth it? Artificial intelligence giant Nvidia clearly thinks so, announcing on Aug. 23 that it will repurchase US$25 billion of its shares. Yet, some recent research points to an answer that isn’t so clear cut.

Europe’s bumper Q2 puts global dividend payouts on track for record year

Companies around the world are on track to pay investors a record US$1.64 trillion in dividends this year following a more than 6% jump in the second quarter, a report on Wednesday showed.

How to invest in AI for the long term

Question: What do you do if you disagree with how your discount broker has reported income for tax purposes? Presumably the broker submits the numbers to the Canada Revenue Agency, which considers them correct, even if they are wrong. An example: Summit Industrial Income Real Estate Investment Trust was acquired by Dream Industrial REIT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp. earlier this year. In my account transaction history, the gain is shown as “trust income.” But it is clearly a capital gain. The difference between the tax treatments is huge. I asked my discount broker about how the transaction is recorded, and they said they report what is provided to them by the company. I have contacted the company’s investor relations twice, but no answer. I want to get this sorted out before tax reporting time. Now what?

Answer: You may be jumping the gun a bit here. The purchase price of $23.50 for your Summit units consists of redemption proceeds of $7.15 and a special distribution of $16.35. The special distribution, in turn, is estimated to consist of capital gains of $14.30 and ordinary income of $2.05, according to a note on Summit’s website.

However, the precise breakdown of the special distribution could still change. The exact amount of capital gains (half of which are taxable) and ordinary income (which is taxed at your marginal rate) will be included on your 2023 T3 tax slip, which should arrive early next April.

When you receive your T3, check the numbers. You might find that they are in line with the estimates from Summit and that there is no problem.

However, if they are not in the same ballpark and you suspect a mistake was made, contact your broker. You can file an amended T3 with the CRA, if necessary. Just be sure that you can back up all of your calculations should the CRA ask for an explanation.

Separately, you will also have to calculate and report your own capital gain or loss from tendering your units. To do this, subtract the adjusted cost base of your units from the $7.15 redemption proceeds. If you get a negative number, this would indicate a capital loss (which will help to offset the capital gains in the special distribution). A positive number would indicate a capital gain.

You may want to speak to a tax adviser to ensure you report the numbers correctly.

