Pathetic returns: $10,000 invested in bonds five years ago was worth $10,079 this week

Bonds are the best buy-low opportunity around right now.

Stocks wobbled a bit in April, but 2024 thus far is a continuation of a strong multi-year run. As for bonds, well, it’s shocking how bad they’ve been over the past five years.

The FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index was down 0.9 per cent for the 12 months to April 30, down 2.2 per cent on an annualized basis over the past three years and down an annualized 0.1 per cent over the past five years (all figures include interest income payouts). Just lately, bonds have kicked a bit higher. This explains how a $10,000 investment made five years ago in the index would have been worth $10,079 late this week.

Encouragement to keep the faith in bonds seems in order here. When the economy slows and interest rates come down, bonds will do better. They would also likely benefit if stocks correct.

Investors, much to their credit, seem to grasp this. Inflows of money into fixed income exchange-traded funds have been strong in recent weeks. Not as strong as the flow of money into equity funds, but impressively high nonetheless. When bonds rally, people buying in now will get a nice total return based on bond interest plus gains in bond prices.

To see how this might happen, take a look back at what happened in 2023. The FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index gained 6.7 per cent on expectations that inflation would cool and interest rates would fall. Inflation’s resilience this year has undone these gains and contributed to those atrocious five-year numbers.

The risk with buying bonds now is that inflation fears cause further declines in prices. The ETF industry is waking up to investor trepidation about losing money in bond funds and has been rolling out a growing number of target maturity bond funds.

Conventional bond funds ride interest rate cycles indefinitely, rising in price when rates fall and falling in price when rates rise. We’re in a high rate period now, so bond ETFs have been hammered. Investors who hold on will see a turnaround, but that’s not much solace when you’re looking at your account and seeing bond ETFs way in the red.

Target maturity bond ETFs hold a diversified portfolio of bonds, just like all bond ETFs, and their prices do fluctuate. Where they differ is in maturing on a set date, just like an actual bond. It’s much easier to tolerate paper losses in a bond ETF if you know you’ll get your money back at maturity. RBC Global Asset Management introduced target maturity bonds in 2011 and lately, TD Asset Management and Guardian Capital have introduced them as well.

Other options for bond-wary investors include guaranteed investment certificates and money market funds, which hold short-term corporate and government borrowings. But neither GICs nor money market funds offer the rebound potential of bonds.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

Gold Resource Corp. (GORO-A) The Contra Guys are in tax-loss selling mode, and this is one they just sold. Purchased in 2021 at US$2.66 with an initial sell target of US$7.24, it’s been somewhat of a disaster for them: it went out the door at 50 US cents. Here they explain what went wrong with their thesis.

The Rundown

Here’s the real reason your Canadian stocks can’t keep up

There’s a simple and somewhat depressing reason your Canadian stocks cannot seem to keep pace: corporate Canada just does not make enough money. While the U.S. market is running lean with a capital-light, tech-rich composition that is enviously profitable, Tim Shufelt reports that ours is a market that is capital-intensive, laden with commodities and weak in the earnings department.

Don’t believe those that tell you markets this year have moved up ‘too far, too fast’

With Canadian stocks up nearly 8 per cent year-to-date (including dividends) and U.S. stocks up almost 12 per cent, the bears see an average year’s gains already and are sure little good will come in 2024′s back half. But they’re wrong, billionaire investor Ken Fisher tells Globe readers.

The Dow’s climb to a record 40,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a laggard among the major U.S. stock indexes this year, got its moment in the spotlight on Thursday as it briefly broke above 40,000 points for the first time in its history. And here’s some more good news: Reuters reports that past 10,000-level milestones in the Dow have been followed by accelerated gains in the index.

CIBC’s Benjamin Tal was one of the few to correctly predict the BoC’s rate moves so far this year. Here is what he’s forecasting now

At the start of the year, CIBC’s deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal made a bold call counter to the Street’s expectations, arguing that the Bank of Canada would not be cutting rates in the spring as the market anticipated. His outlier forecast proved to be correct. The Globe and Mail’s Jennifer Dowty reached out to Mr. Tal to get an update on his predictions for economic growth and its key drivers, plus the potential implications for the stock market.

Others (for subscribers)

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

The latest ETF launches and terminations: Investors flock to Canadian bank ETF

Number Cruncher: U.S technology stocks with earnings and price momentum

Number Cruncher: 15 of Canada’s cheapest ETFs for broad exposure to markets

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over US$420,000 in this stock that’s up 34% in 2024

Globe Advisor

Why this money manager believes markets will end the year higher

Risk tolerance is emotional and can’t be measured easily

