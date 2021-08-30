Peak growth is behind us, but here’s why investors shouldn’t be spooked. Plus, the Canadian bank stock that may offer the best future returns

B of A Securities’ exhaustive look at all 54 of their main proprietary economic and market indicators confirms that peak economic growth rates are behind us but also indicates that the slowdown will not be enough to derail the equity rally.

The good news is that 93 per cent of the research firm’s indicators are flagging bullish and neutral signals. Momentum, however, is not as encouraging as the number of outright bullish indications has dropped from 81 per cent in May to 54 per cent now.

The negative signals are visible in U.S. economically sensitive sectors. The industrial momentum indicator, which measures the rate of growth in industrial activity, and B of A’s trucking activity gauge, are both well off their peaks. The European Composite Macro index has dropped further into slowdown territory.

Story continues below advertisement

More importantly for the resource-heavy Canadian equity market, China’s data has become worrisome (China is the source of demand for roughly half of most major commodities). Three of the central measures of Chinese growth – industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales – have been reported below economists’ expectations three of the past four months.

Thankfully for investors, however, B of A believes that the good news outweighs these negatives, describing the slowdown as “disruption, not disaster.” The main source of optimism is corporate earnings, where a record 87 per cent of U.S. companies beat forecasts in the most recent quarter.

Globally, profit growth expectations for 2021 have climbed to 46 per cent year over year, up from 27 per cent in January. For the next 12 months, B of A’s primary leading indicators of earnings – growth-sensitive asset prices, the earnings revision ratio (the number of companies raising earnings guidance versus those reducing) and management profit guidance – indicate that profit growth will be closer to 30 per cent than the currently expected 17 per cent.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) Bird is a general contractor focused on industrial, commercial and institutional construction projects, and it has a lot going for it as a stock, says Philip MacKellar of The Contra Guys newsletter. It has a strong balance sheet, valuations have been low, its dividend appears sustainable, and corporate insiders have been buyers. In addition to government stimulus, Bird Construction is benefiting from industry consolidation. Philip explains more why he thinks investors should consider the name.

Story continues below advertisement

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) The Canadian bank has been a subpar performer of late versus its peers. But David Berman points out the good news: the stock’s low valuation and high dividend yield are also distinctive, offering compelling reasons to give this laggard a second look.

The Rundown

Should you move your brokerage account to benefit from zero commissions?

Rival Canadian online brokerage executives must have cringed when National Bank Direct Brokerage eliminated commissions for trading stocks and ETFs last week. In contrast to the U.S. market, Canadian brokers are loath to compete aggressively on price, and there aren’t a lot of zero-commission options out there. Rob Carrick provides some questions to guide the thinking of mainstream investors about whether to change brokers to benefit from zero commissions.

A blazing U.S. stock rally faces market’s toughest month

A rally in which U.S. stocks have doubled from pandemic lows is about to enter the year’s worst month for equities, as investors focus on a nationwide COVID-19 resurgence and how quickly the Federal Reserve plans to pull back on its easy money policies. September has been the worst month of the year for the S&P 500, with the benchmark index falling an average of 0.56 per cent since 1945. The S&P has advanced only 45 per cent of the time in September, the lowest rate of any month. This time around, however, stocks have momentum on their side. Lewis Krauskopf and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed of Reuters report.

Story continues below advertisement

Others

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Globe Advisor

The Financial Times: Jackson Hole may have been virtual, but investor anxieties remain real

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

What’s up in the days ahead

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon Pape will update both his RRIF and Growth portfolios. Plus, Brenda Bouw speaks with more Canadian fund managers to find out what they are buying and selling as the market rally keeps marching on.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff