Potential vaccine creates new market leaders. Plus, what a Biden presidency means for investors, and is it time to sell renewable power stocks?

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNtech SE looks like the real deal. The market clearly believes it is, as the release of treatment trial data led to sharp rallies in sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

Citi analyst Andrew Baum MD (yes, health care analysts at big Wall Street firms are often medical school graduates) published a research report immediately after news of a successful trial for the new vaccine was released.

“The 90+% reduction in severe infections … exceeds even the most optimistic market estimates,” he wrote, “[and] no serious safety concerns were observed.”

There are still logistics concerns about distributing the vaccine – it has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, -70 Celsius, so transporting it will be expensive – and the way the treatment works is unprecedented (and extremely impressive) and regulatory approval may take longer as a result.

Despite potential hurdles, the market is wasting no time pricing in the end of the pandemic. Holiday cruise line provider Carnival Corp. jumped 40 per cent at the open of Monday’s trading and Marriott International Inc. soared 22 per cent. Domestically, the optimism was most visible in the energy sector where Cenovus Energy Inc. rose 18 per cent in early trading.

Work from home-related stocks got punished. Zoom Video Communications Inc. traded lower by US$75 or 15 per cent in the morning session. Shopify Inc. dropped C$90 or 6.7 per cent.

There are, as usual, a lot of unknowns remaining. Safety concerns could arise in wider vaccine trials - the original results are from a relatively small 94 patients – or distribution issues could delay the immunization process, pushing the economic recovery further into the future.

There are, however, other vaccines being tested. Astra Zeneca PLC, for instance, is set to release testing results on its treatment imminently, according to Dr. Baum. Moderna Inc. has developed a treatment using the same process as Pfizer and BioNtech, and is set to publish results from a 30,000 person trial in December.

Optimism regarding an eventual vaccine seems justified at this point. As long as this is the case, economically-sensitive stocks and those trading at depressed levels directly because of the pandemic should continue to outperform the technology stocks that attracted the most investor assets in 2020.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Battle North Gold Corp. (BNAU-T) Last week, the share price rallied 24 per cent, taking the stock into overbought territory. A pullback in Battle North’s share price may present a potential buying opportunity for investors. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from eight analysts and an expected one-year potential return of 69 per cent. Jennifer Dowty has a profile of the stock. (for subscribers)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-T) This Canadian stock is trading at a record high amid signs of an advertising spending rebound and rapid shift towards digital marketing platforms. AcuityAds has a programmatic marketing platform that helps advertisers connect with their audiences across online display, video, social and mobile campaigns. The stock has roughly doubled in the past month and is up 500 per cent over the past year. Brenda Bouw tells us more about the company. (for subscribers)

The Rundown

What a Biden presidency and Pfizer’s promising COVID-19 vaccine mean for investors and for Canada

Joe Biden will almost certainly be sworn in as the new President on Jan. 20. What does that portend for the markets, and for Canada? Gordon Pape shares his thoughts. (for subscribers)

How will congressional gridlock play out for investors? History has something encouraging to say

There were many reasons to greet unclear U.S. election results last week with some trepidation, from fears of social unrest to concerns about the government’s response to the raging pandemic and weak economic recovery. The stock market, though, was delighted. The key question now: How will this gridlock play out for investors over the next year or so? David Berman goes looking for answers. (for subscribers)

Three stock picks from Harbourfront’s Wes Ashton

With the benefit of hindsight, like most investors, portfolio manager Wes Ashton knows late March would have been the best time to buy some of his favourite stocks. However, he still believes there are good investing opportunities in both value and growth companies that have experienced market volatility in recent months. Mr. Ashton, co-founder and director of growth strategy at Vancouver-based Harbourfront Wealth Management and principal of its largest client practice, overseeing $365-million in assets, has his eye on stocks in a few different sectors and shares three of his top picks. (for subscribers)

Ask Globe Investor

Question: What is your take on renewable power producers after their big gains recently?

Answer: Renewable power companies have had a huge run, propelled by low interest rates, solid growth prospects and surging demand from “ESG” investors who evaluate companies based on environmental, social and governance factors. The presumed victory of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has proposed investing US$400-billion in clean energy and climate research, has given these stocks another lift.

Some of the gains have been extraordinary. Boralex Inc. and Northland Power Inc., for example, are both up more than 60 per cent year to date, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has risen close to 50 per cent and Brookfield Renewable Corp. has soared about 65 per cent since its shares began trading in July.

But some analysts are warning that valuations have become stretched.

“We continue to see the sector as poised for significant growth,” Justin Strong and Robert Hope, analysts with Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a recent note. “However, given the sector’s strong recent performance we believe the market may be viewing the sector as currently overvalued, and thus has more downside risk versus other sectors.”

Indeed, many pure-play renewable stocks are already at or near analysts' one-year target prices, which suggests future returns may be more modest. Waiting for a better entry point might be a prudent strategy, although given the current momentum – and Mr. Biden’s apparent victory – the rally could still have legs.

That said, some analysts suggest that investors can find better values in stocks that aren’t strictly pure-play renewable power producers but will still benefit from the shift to green energy.

“We do see a handful of instances where stocks with a rising proportion of renewable generation and/or attractive sustainability attributes have not yet enjoyed a corresponding valuation lift,” David Quezada, an analyst with Raymond James, said in a recent note.

For example, one of Mr. Quezada’s top picks is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., which operates regulated electricity, gas and water utilities in the United States and also owns a growing portfolio of contracted wind, solar, hydroelectric and natural gas generating facilities in North America.

He cited Algonquin’s “robust” capital expenditures plan, reasonable valuation and sector-leading earnings growth. “Moreover, we do not believe the market has ascribed AQN full credit for the [approximately] 30 per cent of the business that is renewable power or the fact that the company is building significant amounts of renewable power in its regulated rate base.”

Algonquin yields about 3.9 per cent – higher than most pure-play renewable stocks – and has a history of increasing its dividend.

Another of Mr. Quezada’s top picks is Capital Power Corp., which is benefiting from improving power prices in Alberta, a “substantial runway” of carbon reduction initiatives and a growing North American portfolio of wind and solar projects.

Capital Power’s stock price jumped this week after the company’s third-quarter results topped expectations. But the shares are still attractively valued, Mr. Quezada said, and offer an above-average yield of about 6.6 per cent.

Not comfortable picking individual stocks? A good alternative is the BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF, which provides diversified exposure to the major Canadian utilities, power and renewable power companies. I wrote about ZUT a few weeks ago (online at tgam.ca/heinzl-zut).

--John Heinzl

