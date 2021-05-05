Power Corp. becomes an investor darling at last. Plus, RBC’s revised market outlook, and would you buy this renewable power stock?

I am currently researching a prospective investment opportunity in Allentown, Pa.-based Air Products and Chemicals Ltd.

Its growth prospects are exciting, but I don’t yet have a firm handle on the risk- reward dynamic for the stock.

Here’s my thought process.

Air Products is the world’s largest producer of hydrogen, and this is what initially attracted me to the company. Hydrogen-generated power is expected to play a key role in the switch to sustainable fuel and we are only at the beginning of the expansion of the industry.

The company is also a global leader in carbon capture technology. They own a number of facilities that use coal to produce synthetic fuel, while capturing the carbon generated by the process instead of releasing it harmfully into the atmosphere.

As an industrial firm, Air Products is poised to benefit from the post-pandemic global economic recovery. In addition, its environmental bona fides make it eligible for the ESG-compliant portfolios that are attracting huge investor inflows.

The company has a strong and dependable growth profile thanks to long-term sales contracts. Profits and dividends have increased at a consistent 10-per-cent annual rate over the past six years.

The stock valuation, however, is a problem.

Its trailing price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is five points higher than the S&P 500 average, although this doesn’t bother me that much - I am willing to pay up a little bit for the consistent growth profile.

This company’s forward PE ratio – the current price divided by consensus 12-month consensus profit estimates – is 8 points higher than the benchmark, and this is where the issues lie. A stock trading at 31 times forward earnings certainly isn’t cheap relative to 10 per cent profit growth.

The hydrogen exposure is great, not least because European governments have committed to extensive annual investment in hydrogen power in the coming decade. The company, however, also has high exposure to liquid natural gas (LNG) production. Natural gas is, of course, a fossil fuel and a target for de-carbonization efforts. I’ll need to be sure about future revenues from this business.

Air Products also gets 20 per cent of its revenue from operations in China. The relationship between China and the U.S. has been frosty of late so geopolitical risk also has to be taken in to account.

The overriding question that will determine whether I actually buy the stock is straightforward: How much am I willing to pay, and how much risk am I willing to accept, to receive dependable dividends and cash flow from a secular growth story like renewable energy?

How about you? Would you buy it? Let me know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story, by reaching out on Twitter, or via email at sbarlow@globeandmail.com.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week.

Stocks to ponder

Power Corp. of Canada (POW-T) The financial conglomerate used to be weighed down by an overly complex ownership structure and lacklustre performance in some of its underlying assets, leaving its share price underperforming peers and the broad index. But look at the stock now: It is up 23 per cent in 2021, handily outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index and the financials sector year-to-date. The stock is exploring 13-year highs, raising the question of whether this is a momentum play worth pursuing. David Berman looks at the investment case.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T) The hydrogen sector got a reality check from investors on Tuesday as shares in Ballard tumbled almost 20 per cent after missing revenue estimates. The maker of hydrogen fuel cells has made a series of announcements this year for partnerships and collaboration, including a strategic alliance disclosed on Monday with Linamar Corp. for powertrains and components for light-duty vehicles. But as Brent Jang reports, this activity is not yet translating into meaningful orders.

The Rundown

RBC revises outlook for U.S. stocks - and it’s not alone

Royal Bank of Canada has become the second major bank in less than a week to raise its year-end target for the S&P 500, as the blockbuster first-quarter earnings season continues to roll out. Darcy Keith reports.

The statistic that undercuts a key argument about how investment advisers help clients

When the stock market crashed in March, 2020, the extent of investor panic could be seen in the $14-billion in net mutual fund redemptions that month. Flash ahead to March, 2021, and we see mutual fund investors avidly putting new money in the markets. To summarize, investors sold low and bought high. Rob Carrick asks: Aren’t investment advisers supposed to manage that sort of thing?

‘Canada could really have its day in the sun’: How the stars are aligning for the TSX

A long period of apathy toward the Canadian stock market, combined with immense global demand for U.S. stocks through most of the pandemic, has opened up a huge valuation gap between the two markets. For Canadian stock investors, that may mean the best is yet to come. Tim Shufelt reports.

Buffett’s heir apparent Abel will face a thankless task: What to do with Berkshire Hathaway’s mountain of cash

If Rule No. 1 of career planning is to always follow an underperformer, Greg Abel has not planned well at all. The Edmonton-born executive, now tagged as Warren Buffett’s successor, faces the daunting prospect of eventually replacing the greatest investor of all time at the helm of giant Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The question that remains is whether Mr. Abel – or anyone else – can succeed at the job. As Ian McGugan tells us, after more than a half-century of Mr. Buffett’s inspired but idiosyncratic leadership, Berkshire is both massive and in need of an overhaul.

Also see: Buffett’s ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street

ARK Innovation’s performance under pressure as tech stocks swoon

A rotation out of growth and technology stocks and a recent slide in shares of Tesla Inc are weighing on the performance of ARK Innovation, the flagship exchange-traded fund managed by star stock picker Cathie Wood that bested all other U.S. equity funds in 2020. David Randall of Reuters reports.

SPAC returns trail S&P 500 as retail investors temper interest

As retail investors pump less money into blank-cheque companies, returns on those stocks are badly underperforming versus the S&P 500. Reuters found that over 100 special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, that announced mergers this year on average have gained under 2% from the price they traded at when they first listed on the stock exchange. Most of those SPACs began trading on the stock market last year, and the group’s median performance has trailed the S&P 500 by 15 percentage points.

Globe Advisor

What’s driving the surge in rate-reset preferred shares?

Globe Advisor

What's driving the surge in rate-reset preferred shares?

Ask Globe Investor

Question: What do I need to be aware of when purchasing a bank mutual fund? I have a small amount in my TFSA and have a direct investing account. I am thinking of buying one of these or a bank stock.

Answer: For starters, a mutual fund will provide broad diversification. Buying a stock is a bet on a single company. If you have a small amount to invest, the mutual fund is the more prudent course.

That said, you need to do some research before you buy. Your financial institution will push their own line of funds but there may be better options. Look especially at past performance, the cost of the fund, and the risk level. If your TFSA account allows stock market trades, also check comparable exchange-traded funds before making a decision.

--Gordon Pape

