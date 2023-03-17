I don’t always have access to the research of Credit Suisse global strategist Andrew Garthwaite and, given the unequivocal bearishness of his latest report, maybe that’s a good thing. His most recent report is about as bearish as it gets for a prominent strategist.

In Thursday’s Add to defensives, but where?, Mr. Garthwaite began by warning clients against buying economically sensitive stocks. He argued that valuations in these sectors imply excessive optimism – requiring a global manufacturing PMI level of 60 (it’s currently 50, indicating neither growth or contraction in activity).

Cyclical stock prices also reflect global economic growth of 3.5 per cent in 2023, he says. Unfortunately, consensus expectations are for a much lower 2.4 per cent growth, down from estimates of 3.5 per cent in March 2022.

Mr. Garthwaite sees numerous red flags for the world’s largest economy. The U.S. yield curve is extremely inverted (the 10-year bond yield is well below the two-year bond yield). The last time it was this inverted and a recession did not occur was 1964, a long time ago.

Credit Suisse also notes that inflation in services sectors is well above the Federal Reserve’s target. Unemployment will have to climb to levels near 5.0 per cent (currently 3.6 per cent) to address this pricing pressure, and this would likely be accompanied by flat GDP growth for two quarters.

The projected slower-growth market backdrop would not be good news for Canadian commodity, industrial and retail-centric companies.

Mr. Garthwaite recommends higher weightings in defensive stocks with the lowest sensitivity to economic growth. These include pharmaceuticals, food producers, utilities, brewers and tobacco.

Banking and market turmoil

What Canadian money managers say could happen next

Globe Advisor’s Brenda Bouw spoke with economist David Rosenberg and several Canadian money managers about where they think we’re in the current bear market, how it compares to historical downturns, and how they’re positioning their portfolios in response.

A one-step way for investors to pounce on battered bank stocks

Bank stocks look exceptionally bad right now, which means it’s a great time to buy for the long term. If you’re open to buying all the big banks, Rob Carrick suggests one of these exchange-traded funds specializing in this area.

Canada’s oil and gas stocks take a plunge amid banking upheaval

While investors around the world have been captivated by the noisy upheaval of the banking system, the energy space has been quietly tanking. Tim Shufelt reports that some market observers think the selloff has been overdone, especially given the low risk of dividend cuts.

These hidden risks to stock markets are more scary than bank contagion and the Fed

Billionaire investor Ken Fisher says his biggest worries have little to do with bank insolvency contagion or what the Federal Reserve will do next. Rather, there are some stealthy negatives that few fathom that just may torpedo stock markets, including the TSX.

These Canadian funds have taken a hit on the collapse of Silicon Valley, Signature bank stocks

A number of Canadian mutual funds and institutional investors have taken a hit on U.S. bank stocks, particularly Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the two institutions that failed last weekend. Clare O’Hara and David Milstead did some digging to find out which ones they are.

Who’s to blame for this banking and markets mess? The addiction to debt that started with the baby boomers

Investor professor Dr. George Athanassakos doesn’t expect the shockwaves in global banking circles to end well for markets and the economy - and puts part of the blame on a generation that got addicted to debt with few consequences.

