Rentokil a welcome guest in multibillion-dollar pest control industry

Imagine your home as a castle besieged by an army of unwanted guests – ants parading through the kitchen, mice darting in the walls and cockroaches skulking in the shadows.

It’s bound to be a tough battle where you will need the assistance and expertise offered by companies such as Rentokil Initial PLC RTO-N, which is a global leader in pest control with a significant presence in Canada and the U.S. It also happens to be a high-quality business that is currently being overlooked and undervalued by the market. The company is headquartered and listed in England and its American depositary shares (ADS) trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Pest-control companies are capitalizing on key trends fuelling industry expansion. The rise in urbanization and population density, particularly evident as more people inhabit close quarters, fosters an environment conducive to pest proliferation. Climate change exacerbates this phenomenon, prompting shifts in pest populations and behaviours, necessitating professional intervention. Furthermore, increased emphasis on health and safety standards, coupled with stricter regulations and reputational concerns, drive both residential and commercial customers to prioritize routine pest-control services.

Rentokil is a highly advantaged business as it benefits from network and route density based competitive moats. This advantage arises from serving a high concentration of customers or service points within a defined region. Shorter travel distances reduce transportation costs and boost operational efficiency of service technicians. Moreover, regional market concentration and scale improve marketing effectiveness, especially in online channels.

Importantly, serving a dense customer base also enables companies to gather valuable data on local preferences and trends. Owing to these factors, we’ve witnessed industry consolidation, with larger companies like Rentokil and Rollins Inc. ROL-N investing capital in acquiring smaller regional players, thereby improving their growth and economics.

In addition to structural growth and strong competitive advantages, pest-control companies also benefit from a recurring revenue business model, often offering subscription plans such as yearly or multiyear contracts. Through these arrangements, Rentokil provides continuing pest-control services to ensure pests never become a problem for their clients. During previous economic downturns, revenues in the pest-control industry remained resilient, highlighting the indispensable nature of these services.

These characteristics facilitated Rentokil’s ability to achieve compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of a remarkable 18.5 per cent annually from 2013 to 2023.

In 2021, Rentokil completed its largest acquisition yet by acquiring Terminix in a deal worth US$6.7-billion. This strategic move was aimed at strengthening Rentokil’s position in the U.S. market. It complemented Rentokil’s strength in the commercial market with Terminix’s strength in the residential market and in termite control.

However, the integration process has encountered challenges, leading to a decline in organic growth. Further, the timeline for full integration has been extended from 2025 to 2026. Investors, predictability, have responded by penalizing Rentokil’s shares. Nonetheless, for the long-term investor, this setback is a potential buying opportunity in an advantaged business with a history of compounded growth.

In the pest-control industry, there’s a golden rule: Happy technicians often lead to satisfied customers. The churn in technicians at Terminix has led to a churn in customers. Churn is a vital metric for subscription-based businesses, affecting both financial performance and brand perception.

Rentokil’s management is keenly aware of this pivotal metric, and Terminix has seen its employee-retention climb to 70 per cent in the latest quarter (from less than 60 per cent before the deal). As this figure remains well below Rentokil’s 83 per cent, continuing efforts are being made to enhance this metric, including increasing pay for Terminix technicians.

Rentokil offers what we call the trifecta – revenue growth, margin expansion and multiple rerating potential. In addition to rising urbanization, climate change and heightened health and safety standards, Rentokil’s growth is also driven by acquisition of small regional pest-control companies. These structural forces should help Rentokil achieve high single-digit revenue growth.

This, when combined with margin expansion from Terminix synergies and operating leverage, has the potential to produce double-digit growth in earnings and free cash flow per share. Finally, once Rentokil resolves its integration challenges and demonstrates enhanced organic growth, the market may rerate the stock, potentially valuing Rentokil more comparably to its peers, which typically trade at 20 to 25 times earnings.

White Falcon believes that Rentokil remains a compelling investment with its advantaged business model, strong growth prospects and substantial reinvestment opportunities. While the market remains cautious owing to integration challenges, Rentokil’s management has a clear plan to address these issues and capitalize on its leading market position. So next time you see a cockroach doing the cha-cha in your kitchen, take a moment to appreciate the multibillion-dollar industry it inadvertently supports.

Disclosure: The author and the accounts he manages at White Falcon own shares in Rentokil Initial PLC.

Balkar Sivia is the founder and portfolio manager of White Falcon Capital Management Ltd. (www.whitefalconcap.com)