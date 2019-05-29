Saving is invisible, a lagging S&P 500 is good news, and watch your investing home bias

There was an interesting time lapse video posted on social media Tuesday depicting a tunnel constructed under a Netherlands highway in the remarkably short time frame of two days. I reposted the video with the joking comment that “It would take three months in Toronto, cost $800-million” and the response was much larger than I expected. People across North America were arguing that their cities were even more inefficient and wasteful with taxpayer funds.

The general lack of financial accountability in public projects is regrettable but eventually I realized that while a lot of problems exist, there are a ton of services we don’t notice because we take them for granted. I rarely wait for a streetcar longer than five minutes on the morning commute, we can fly across the world and only occasionally have to deal with major delays (unless Laguardia airport is involved), potholes eventually get filled, sewers built, garbage picked up… the list goes on.

U.S. institutional portfolio manager Ben Carlson addressed this theme in Wealth Is The Stuff You Can’t See. He writes,

“The growth in wealth in [the U.S. and U.K.] has far outpaced the increase in life expectancy over this time, with real disposable income rising by nearly 200 per cent… this would mean our spending power has almost tripled in this time if you were to look at in terms of the increase in years of life expectancy.”

Most people don’t feel this increase in wealth, however, because that judgment is made in comparison to our neighbours. Mr. Carlson cited a study by Charles Schwab that found “three in five Americans pay more attention to how their friends spend compared to how they save, with an equal number saying they’re at a loss to understand how their friends are able to afford the expensive vacations and trendy restaurant meals they portray on social media.”

Mr. Carlson concludes that real wealth – savings – is as invisible as the garbage truck that goes by the house while we’re at work. It’s easy to be impressed by the efficiency of Dutch public works, or the neighbours’ new Mercedes, but it’s also a good idea to take stock when the glass is at least half full.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Why a lagging S&P 500 is good news for Canadian investors

Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets’s highest conviction trade idea is that the S&P 500 will underperform the rest of the global equity market. For Canadian investors, this is even better news than it appears on the surface. Mr. Sheets’s relative pessimism on U.S. equities is based on the economic growth differential between the United States and the rest of the world. The S&P 500 historically outperforms when U.S. gross domestic product growth is close to the global average. Morgan Stanley believes that the U.S. economy is set to slow, and accelerating economies elsewhere will lead to better returns outside the world’s largest stock market. Scott Barlow reports (for subscribers).

Is home bias in Canadian portfolios really mitigated by stocks with U.S. revenues?

A common problem we see in Canadian portfolios is a large bias toward Canadian domiciled and traded stocks known as home bias. Often times a portfolio can be weighted in excess of 60 per cent to Canada when it makes up less than 5 per cent of the world economy. Many investors might not even realize this could be a problem for a portfolio. Ryan Modesto of 5i Research takes a look at the risks.

Cash stays king as nervous investors stash dough ahead of summer lull

Cash is still king for investors heading into the summer slowdown. Stashing cash started during the global rout across financial markets late last year as investors worried about a global economic recession. Increasing a cash buffer is typical during times of economic and geopolitical strife. But data and interviews with global wealth managers show that hoarding has continued at unusually high levels even as global stocks have rallied this year amid conflicting signals after the central banks’ U-turns, mixed macroeconomic data and fresh tumult in Washington’s spat with China. Reuters reports (for subscribers).

Poll: TSX set for slow upward grind to eclipse April record high

Toronto’s stock market will nudge higher over the rest of the year, but investors will need to wait until the second half of 2020 for the index to better April’s record peak as global trade tensions weigh on company earnings, a Reuters poll found. The median forecast from a survey of 26 portfolio managers and strategists polled was for the Toronto market to rise 1.3 per cent from last week’s close to 16,445 by December. Fergal Smith of Reuters reports (for subscribers).

Ignore the frenzy: Rare earth metals are not rare at all

Markets play ‘wait and see’ on Canadian bank stocks

Why these four stocks, shunned by short-term investors, are good long-term bets

The bond market is giving ominous warnings about the global economy

Strategists see Wall Street moving higher despite trade war risks

Fifteen familiar S&P 500 companies that deliver sustainable dividends

Will China dump U.S. bonds as a trade weapon? Not so fast

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Three are buying this stock yielding 5% with a payout ratio of 77%

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over US$380,000 in this beaten-down stock

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Asian stock-pickers bet on income growth over yield

Regulatory requirements impeding access to ‘liquid alts’ for many investors

Advisors, investors embracing ‘liquid alts’

