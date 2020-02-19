Say goodbye to the 3.3% savings account rate, a dividend stock analysts love, and RRSP investing tips

There are two ways to go if you want to wring all the interest you can out of your savings account - find a bank with a competitive rate or chase temporary deals offering great rates.
Lots of people are willing to chase great rates, which explains why banks keep offering them via temporary deals. The latest, greatest example is the 3.3-per-cent rate that Laurentian Bank of Canada’s digital arm started offering last fall on an online savings account. Last week, LBC Digital said the offer will end on March 1, when the rate falls to 2.8 per cent.
“Isn’t that a clear case of bait and switch,” asked a reader of the Carrick on Money newsletter.
That’s too harsh a term to use. Bait and switch means advertising a particular item and then substituting something that is either more expensive or inferior. What Laurentian Bank did was follow a popular script in banking in recent years. Offer a great rate, scoop up a bunch of new clients and then announce plans to ease the rate back down. Don’t be surprised if the 2.8 per cent rate that kicks in March 1 is in turn lowered at some future date. Right now, 2.8 is still very good.
Banks, like Laurentian, should do a better job of being clear that the above-market rate they offer at first is temporary. Yes, there are always asterisks and fine print. On the Laurentian website, the 3.3-per-cent rate was shown with a footnote saying that all rates are subject to change at any time without prior notice. A suggestion for banks planning a high rate introductory offer in the future: Call the offer a “welcome rate” or something like that, acknowledge that it’s temporary and then pledge to always be competitive.
If you’re willing to follow the rates offered by online banks closely and move money as needed to capture the best returns, then there’s no reason not to capitalize on offers like the one from LBC for as long as they last.
An easier to follow regimen is to find a bank that consistently offers competitive rates and stick with them. If you check the Canadian High Interest Savings Bank Accounts website from time to time, you’ll see a cluster of banks consistently offering 2.3 per cent or so and a few that are higher than that. Motive Financial has been offering 2.8 per cent on its Savvy Savings account for a while now.
Also, don’t be naive when looking at rates offered by new banks trying to get some attention. The Bank of Canada’s influential overnight rate is at 1.75 per cent and one-year Treasury Bills issued by the federal government have yields in similar territory. In mid-February, big banks were offering one-year guaranteed investment certificates with rates as low as 1.2 per cent.
LBC’s rate was out of sight in today’s ultra low rate world. You had to know it wouldn’t last long.
-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist
This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.
Stocks to ponder
George Weston Ltd. The company has a unanimous buy recommendation from seven analysts actively covering the stock. It offers investors a reliable dividend with a current yield of 1.9 per cent. Next week, the company will be reporting its fourth-quarter earnings results, and all eyes will be on the bakery segment. The share price may continue to recover if investors see strengthening operational results and management provides a positive outlook for this business unit. Jennifer Dowty has a profile of the stock.
Acadian Timber Corp. This dividend stock is trading at a reasonable valuation, relatively in-line with its historical average. Analysts are anticipating modest gains from the stock with an expected 12-month price return of nearly 11 per cent and an anticipated total return of over 17 per cent (including the attractive 6.8-per-cent dividend yield). Jennifer Dowty has a profile of the stock.
The Rundown
Analysts expect mostly smooth year ahead for bank stocks
Canada’s big banks are set to report their fiscal first-quarter results starting this week, and there’s a lot at stake: Bank stocks underperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2019 and have been lagging this year too amid continuing concerns about lacklustre profit growth and rising loan losses. The good news: The first quarter – which ended Jan. 31 – tends to be a strong one for the banks, largely thanks to a seasonal pickup in trading activity and investment banking. David Berman reports.
Four guidelines for selecting RRSP investments
Right now, many Canadians are asking themselves some variation of this question: “What’s the perfect RRSP investment?” The short answer is none. There are flaws in every security you might consider for your registered retirement savings plan, from low return to high risk. But there are many that offer a reasonable combination of risk and return, and that’s where you should focus your attention. What should you look for? Here are four guidelines from Gordon Pape to work with.
Long fall from the top: Why investors aren’t betting on oil and gas
The Canadian energy sector has been a great place to lose money for many years now. Exploration and production companies (E&Ps) in the S&P/TSX Composite Index are collectively trading 70-per-cent below their 2014 peak, the year an acute excess global supply of oil first crushed global crude prices. Going even further back to the days of US$145-per-barrel oil in 2008, that same group of Canadian producers is down by 80 per cent. And energy has been the worst performing sector of the Canadian stock market in four of the past six calendar years. After all that, a resurgence in the Canadian energy sector is still nowhere in sight. Tim Shufelt reports
Want to own real estate? Publicly traded REITs are hard to beat
Public and private real estate investment trusts are similar in that both own properties such as retail centres, offices, apartments and industrial buildings. Beyond that, however, there are key differences that investors need to know before taking the plunge. John Heinzl explains what investors need to know.
Others (for subscribers)
Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executives of these two companies land million dollar paydays
Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO pockets over $7-million as this large-cap climbs to a record high
Gordon Pape: My conservative model RRIF portfolio has gained almost 10% over the last 6 months
Why investors are giving the thumbs down to Bombardier’s deal to sell its rail business
Number Cruncher: Five stocks in defensive sectors
Twenty years after dot-com peak, tech dominance keeps investors on edge
Others (for everyone)
Virgin Galactic’s stock soars, fueled by retail investors
Hedge funds use DIY strategies to gauge coronavirus impact
Globe Advisor
Profiting from disruptive innovations in technology
Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.
What’s up in the days ahead
In Canada and the United States, stock markets are in high spirits. Unfortunately, many consumers aren’t. Ian McGugan will tell us why investors should keep a close eye on this discrepancy.
Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.
More Globe Investor coverage
For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor
Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.
You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.
Compiled by Globe Investor Staff