The Scotiabank strategy team led by Hugo Ste-Marie has identified 10 major market themes for 2024. Most revolve around a couple of seeming Catch-22s: a scenario of strong economic growth would be accompanied by fewer interest rates cuts than expected and thereby undermine stock prices, but if there’s to be a deeper slowdown it would then lead to downward earnings revisions.

Theme one is “Don’t fight U.S. GDP revisions.” Returns in the S&P 500 and S&P/TSX Composite have tracked changes in consensus U.S. GDP forecasts. For instance, they rose 29 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in 2021 when revisions were positive. When GDP forecasts were trimmed during the year in 2022, they fell 18 per cent and 5.8 per cent.

Theme two concerns U.S. savings, which jumped during the pandemic thanks to government support. Mr. Ste-Marie believes these savings will run out in 2024, crimping overall consumption and corporate profits.

Theme three involves rate cuts. Futures markets see a 90 per cent probability of four Federal Reserve cuts and Scotia believes this is overly optimistic.

Theme four concerns fixed income. He believes government bonds should be favoured over corporate issues because credit spreads are already extremely tight, limiting the extra yield corporates offer. Mr. Ste-Marie believes earnings will disappoint on both sides of the border in 2024 and this is theme five. S&P 500 and TSX profits are still expected to climb 11 per cent, however, despite expectations for slowing economic growth that has historically compressed revenue growth.

For theme six, the strategists prefer large caps over small caps, as the latter are more sensitive to an expected economic slowdown. Theme seven, “Equities: Hard to get really excited... unless we get that “perfect” landing,” features the S&P 500 forecast of 4600, which is close to current levels. The target is derived using a weighted average of bear and bull case scenarios.

The Magnificent 7 stocks – Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon.com – are the topic for theme eight. Mr. Ste-Marie does not expect the tech giants’ dominance to continue in 2024 as stock prices are now divorced from where forward earnings expectations would dictate.

The ninth market theme for next year concerns emerging markets, where the strategists expect Latin American equities to outperform their Asian counterparts as China struggles for growth.

Theme ten concerns the best stocks to buy ahead of 2024. The strategists’ explain their cautious view by noting that “If markets are priced for a ‘perfect landing’, odds of a ‘bumpy landing’ remain high.” They recommend inexpensive high quality stocks with low valuation levels, low debt and dependable if unspectacular earnings growth.

Some of the “cheap quality” U.S. stocks listed as ideas that are most likely to interest Canadian investors include Pulte Group, Hewlett Packard, Textron, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems, Lockheed Martin and Caterpillar. Domestic ‘cheap quality’ names include Mullen Group, Enerplus, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Russell Metals, Capital Power and Empire.

New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) Year-to-date, the share price is up 54 per cent, making it the 16th best performing stock out of 247 securities in the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index. On Dec. 18, New Gold will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which could keep the positive price momentum going. Jennifer Dowty takes a look at the investment case.

There’s been some big winners as dividend stocks rally on the potential end of rate hikes

The carnage in dividend stocks appears to be over. Although both the Fed and the BoC are warning that more rate hikes could come if inflation doesn’t return to its target level of 2 per cent, no one seems to believe them. The market thinks that rate hikes are over and expects we’ll actually see cuts in 2024. And that means a revival in income-producing equities should stick. Gordon Pape breaks down what this has meant to the key interest-sensitive sectors.

Four high- and low-risk ways to exploit the $7,000 TFSA limit in 2024

One small benefit of high inflation is a second straight annual increase in the contribution limit for tax-free savings accounts. This limit is adjusted to account for year-over-year changes in the inflation rate, which has been as high as 8.1 per cent in the past 24 months. As a result, we had a $500 increase in the TFSA limit for 2023 and we’ll get an identical increase in 2024. The ceiling next year will be $7,000 which compares to $6,000 in 2022 and $5,000 when TFSAs became available in 2009. Looking for ideas on what to put in your TFSA next year? Rob Carrick has four of them.

Why it’s time to move out of GICs

Do GICs still make as much sense as they did a year ago? They had massive appeal back when inflation was raging and central banks were hiking interest rates at a frantic pace. Compared with risky stocks and falling bonds, GICs were an island of safety. Now, though, the picture has changed. Inflation has tumbled in recent months. Both the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are hinting they’re done with raising interest rates. Meanwhile, forecasters are turning more optimistic, particularly on the outlook for the U.S. economy. This suggests it is time to start taking on a bit more risk. The question is what type of risk. Ian McGugan looks at the top candidates.

Five investing lessons from the late Charlie Munger

What can ordinary investors take away from the extraordinary career of Charlie Munger, who past away last week? Ian McGugan says these five lessons stand out.

Tax-loss selling, seasonal trends could sway U.S. stocks after November melt-up

As U.S. stocks sit on hefty gains at the close of a rollercoaster year, investors are eyeing factors that could sway equities in the remaining weeks of 2023, including tax loss selling and the so-called Santa Claus rally.

Question: Now that December is here, I’ve been reading about the ‘Santa Claus rally’ in the stock market. Is this a real thing and, if so, does it make sense to increase my exposure to stocks now to take advantage of the trend?

Answer: When people find patterns in long-term market data, they often assume – incorrectly – that something other than chance is at work. If the data appear compelling enough, they may even invent a narrative to explain why the market behaves – and presumably will continue to behave – in certain ways. The narrative is then implanted into the collective consciousness with a memorable slogan or catchphrase.

The “Santa Claus rally” is a classic example. The narrative in this case is that stocks tend to do well in December because investors are in a cheerful mood as the holidays approach. People also have more money to invest, thanks to year-end bonuses. Another contributing factor, presumably, is that by the time December rolls around, investors have finished selling stocks for tax-loss purposes and are looking to redeploy their cash. For all of these reasons, the market tends to rise in December.

Or so the theory goes. But there is one glaring problem with the Santa Claus rally theory: December isn’t actually a particularly good month for stocks. Lately, it’s actually been pretty bad.

You wouldn’t know that by looking at December’s long-term returns. From 1950 through 2022, the S&P 500 produced an average gain in December of 1.31 per cent, excluding dividends. That was the third-best performance of all months, behind November and April, which gained 1.54 per cent and 1.45 per cent, respectively, on average. So, you can see how the Santa Claus rally idea got started.

But if we shorten the time span, Santa’s magical market powers start to disappear.

For the 20 years from 2003 through 2022, December produced an average gain of just 0.68 per cent. That placed it sixth on the list and well behind the best month, April, which had an average advance of 2.29 per cent.

And if we examine just the past 10 years, Santa really dropped the ball. December’s average return on the S&P 500 over the past decade was negative 0.54 per cent. Only September, with an average drop of 1.5 per cent, was worse. Like Santa himself, the Santa Claus rally is, sadly, just a myth.

So, no, I wouldn’t load up on stocks in the hope of a December rally, although I would be thrilled if it happens. Nor would I “sell in May” or place bets depending on who wins the 2024 U.S. presidential election. If you make trades based on some half-baked historical theory, the only guarantee is that you’ll end up paying more commissions and taxes. What’s more, you could be sitting on the sidelines when the market rises.

There are no shortcuts to building wealth in the stock market. For most investors, the best strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies or exchange-traded funds, plus some exposure to fixed-income investments, and to let time and compounding do the heavy lifting.

I even came up with a sexy slogan for this approach: “Stay the course, and avoid remorse.”

