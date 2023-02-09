Every month we want to highlight a few U.S.-based stocks that cater to a unique screen or theme that is topical and that can help you stay ahead of the markets. It might relate to a fundamental metric that is in favour, a sector that is getting attention or maybe some type of macro theme that investors are talking about. This month, we want to discuss what is probably one of the more widely talked about themes for 2023 (and maybe beyond): reshoring and onshoring.

As most are likely already aware, the idea behind reshoring is that a lot of industrial and manufacturing processes are going to be brought back to North America or to geographies where there are less geopolitical tensions. The risks around globalisation were laid to bare in the last three years with the snarling of supply chains in covid, tensions around access to semiconductors, and even the issues around energy independence. The idea behind the onshoring/reshoring/nearshoring theme is that companies and societies have woken up to some of the risks that globalization and reliance on others for critical parts of a functioning economy poses, and in turn, will begin to start bringing many of these functions ‘home’.

One word of caution on this theme is that we don’t think investors should get too far ahead of themselves. Trends like this take time to gain momentum and probably take even longer to bring to fruition. It is difficult to reshape the global economic order after decades of operating a certain way. While we think it is an interesting theme with plenty of potential over the long term, we also view it as a space where an investor needs to pick their spots, opposed to a broad brush assuming that ‘all’ industrial companies will benefit.

Some examples of areas that we think might be early benefactors of a theme like this are companies operating in industries that governments might view as critical as well as areas that might offer a bit of a ‘picks and shovels’ type of approach.

MP Materials Corp. (MP-N):

In terms of reliance on critical industries, MP is one of the only producers of rare earth materials in the Western hemisphere, with an estimated share of 15% of the rare earth content consumed globally. The company is currently ramping up its ability to process the rare earth elements into more usable forms. While this ramp-up is likely to create some volatility in the short-term, it also positions MP to be a key player in the rare earth sector, particularly in North America. While a lot of the success of a company like this will depend on rare earth prices, the demand for these materials should continue to see tailwinds as they are required in many growing verticals such as renewable technologies, electric vehicles, medical equipment and advanced technologies.

United Rentals (URI-N):

United Rentals fits the bill of a ‘picks and shovels’ company for onshoring. As the name explains, the company rents out capital equipment to construction and infrastructure companies, including those that will presumably be needed to facilitate the onshoring of manufacturing and supply chains. Some may be wary of a company that rents out capital equipment as the economy heads into a potential slowdown but URI can actually fare better in a weaker economy, as their end customers push off large purchase decisions and opt for shorter term or lower risk options such as renting, until they have better visibility of what the future might hold. While the shares do look cheap at 10 times forward earnings, they do not come without risks as the nature of the business means they tend to carry higher leverage. Of course, managing debt is not something that is particularly new to this company and the value of the actual equipment owned helps to offset some of this debt as well. URI has also recently initiated their first dividend, a signal to investors we always like to see.

Trane Technologies plc (TT-N):

While this company might be one that benefits a bit further down the line of any onshoring trend being realized, we think it could still benefit from the general rising tide of increased manufacturing activity in North America. Trane provides HVAC and climate solutions to commercial and residential buildings and prides itself in being innovative around environmental issues, as commercial heating and air conditioning can be major contributors to a company’s carbon footprint, catering to another trend in the form of ESG. While Trane might not be as clear a winner with the onshoring trend compared to the above mentioned names, it should still see a benefit from this type of trend. Meanwhile, investors should be able to sit back and enjoy a solid shareholder yield with a dividend that tends to grow and through share repurchases over time.

Ryan Modesto is Portfolio Manager for the i2i Long/Short US Equity Fund.

The author holds a financial interest in URI. The fund holds a financial interest in URI, MP, and TT. Belco Private Capital Inc. (“Belco”) is the investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer for the i2i Long/Short US Equity Fund.

