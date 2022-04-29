Investing’s island of safety is getting a lot more plush these days.

Interest rates on guaranteed investment certificates have risen this spring on almost a day-by-day basis for terms of one through five years, and for shorter terms as well. For the first time in ages, rates of 3.8 to 4.1 per cent are plentiful from alternative banks. The big banks, unusually, are not too far behind on rates.

The surprise here is that you don’t have to lock in for five years to get a rate of 4 per cent or close to it. The quirkiness of today’s rate environment means that rates for terms of three, four and five years are pretty much identical.

An obvious strategy in this situation is a three-year ladder. Equal amounts invested in terms of one through three years, instead of the more typical five-year approach. When there’s no reward in the form of a rate premium, why lock your money in at a bank for five long years?

Here’s a reason: You believe rates are peaking right now and will plateau and then reverse course when inflation backs down in the face of the Bank of Canada’s rising rate offensive. If inflation fades back to more normal levels, 4 per cent would be enough to give you a decent real rate of return.

Regardless of whether you use a three- or five-year ladder, you’ll have lots of opportunity to benefit from higher rates in 12 and 24 months. With laddering, you take the proceeds of a maturing GIC and invest it in a new certificate of three or five years - whichever you’re using as the maximum term in your ladder.

If rates are higher in a year, you win using the laddering strategy. If rates are lower, you still win because only a limited amount of your money comes due. The rest stays invested at higher rates.

Predicting where rates are going is next-level difficult right now because of the complicating factors in the economic outlook like rampant inflation, high oil prices and the pandemic. The yield on five-year Government of Canada bonds has, by bond market standards, rocketed higher this year. But it seemed to hit a wall this week, possibly because weak stock markets have reminded investors that quality bonds always pay their interest on time and get redeemed at maturity at face value.

GICs are a reasonable alternative to government and investment-grade corporate bonds – better yields, comparable safety, but worse liquidity in that they can’t easily be sold before maturity without a big penalty.

If your hunger for safety exceeds your need for growth, make sure to grab up some of today’s much-improved GIC returns. A guaranteed return of 4 per cent will be sweet if bringing down inflation leads to an economic slowdown or recession.

Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

Short sellers are making sizeable bets against energy, financial and cryptocurrency ETFs in Canada. Larry MacDonald reviews what stocks are being targeted the most.

Rob Carrick’s 2022 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best Asset Allocation Funds

A basic rule of investing has been upended in 2022: Portfolios are suffering because bonds are performing as badly or worse than stocks. You’ll find many examples of this investing anomaly in the sixth and final installment of the 2022 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide, which covers asset allocation ETFs. In an unusual twist this year, asset allocation ETFs for more cautious investors fell more in the first quarter of 2022 than more aggressive funds.

Oil patch seeing remarkable comeback among investors amid soaring profits, renewed emphasis on energy security

Investor attitudes toward the oil patch are shifting practically by the day – a product of the sector’s soaring profitability, combined with renewed urgency around global energy security as a component of ESG investing. Tim Shufelt reports.

What to know before pulling the chute on bonds in your portfolio

In case you’ve missed it, we’re in a bear market for bonds. A surprising, frustrating, and confusing bear market that most investors have never experienced before. Investors may be tempted to dump their bonds and not look back. With higher inflation and rising interest rates on the horizon, the thinking goes, it’s just going to get worse. Maybe. But panic-selling bonds is just as short-sighted as bailing on stocks after a crash. For investors who want to keep a balanced portfolio, Dan Bortolotti has a few ideas to consider before pulling the chute on bonds.

Amid rising interest rates, cash-strapped companies could turn to Warren Buffett

As tech giants such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Netflix Inc. falter, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (BRK-B-N) more mundane businesses, from insurance to railways, are growing in appeal. Meanwhile, rising interest rates mean that cash-strapped companies could once again come knocking on Warren Buffett’s door. Ian McGugan looks at the prospects of Berkshire’s stock and what could come out of this weekend’s shareholder meeting.

Forestry companies are set to report huge profits. Will their stock prices get spruced up?

The forestry sector has been on a volatile ride over much of the past six months as the stock market weighs lofty commodity prices and a busy housing market against rising interest rates and fears of a recession. David Berman looks at what may happen next.

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Number Cruncher: Six U.S. dividend-paying spinoff stocks with takeover potential

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $376,000 in this stock with a forecast return exceeding 80%

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Rout in Teladoc rocks Cathie Wood’s Ark

Why now’s the time to take advantage of prescribed-rate loans for income-splitting

Question: Are Canadian bank dividends safe going forward? We could very well be heading into a recession at some point in the near future, and banks’ loan losses always seem to rise and their stocks take a hit in such an environment.

Answer: I agree that we are heading into a recession at some point. But nobody knows if it will be next year, three years from now or at some later date. While it’s prudent to be mindful of the risks when investing, focusing too much on what might go wrong can be a recipe for paralysis.

Instead of worrying about a possible recession “in the near future,” I suggest you focus on the long term. Ask yourself where bank stock prices will be, not next month or next year, but five years from now. I would wager that they will be significantly higher than they are today. It might help to look at a long-term chart of a stock such as Royal Bank (RY) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). You’ll notice lots of peaks and valleys, but the overall trend has been up. Way up.

What’s more, the fact that interest rates are rising is actually a good thing for the banks. Rising rates increase the banks’ “net interest margins” – the difference between what banks earn on loans and what they pay out to depositors and other lenders.

As for dividends, Canadian banks are extremely well capitalized, and they’re continuing to rake in billions of dollars in profits every quarter. Analysts expect the banks to continue raising their payouts after announcing hefty dividend hikes late in 2021.

Also keep in mind that, even in bad times, dividend cuts are extremely rare among the big Canadian banks. With the exception of National Bank – which last cut its payout in 1992 – the major banks have paid stable or rising dividends for more than a century. Typically, during a severe economic downturn, banks will hold their dividends steady for a year or two – as they were mandated to do during the pandemic – rather than cut them.

If you’re planning to invest in Canadian bank stocks, just remember to own them as part of a well-diversified portfolio to help control your risk.

John Heinzl

This year’s stock market volatility comes with a lesson: Stock valuations still matter. David Berman will explain why this lesson is likely the single biggest reason to watch Tesla from the sidelines – even if you think that Elon Musk is a genius.

A central bank bonanza and other world market themes for the week ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

