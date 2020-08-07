Some tips for GIC investors during a period of tiny interest rates. Plus, other ways to navigate through a rocky economy

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Investor Newsletter

Some tips for GIC investors during a period of tiny interest rates. Plus, other ways to navigate through a rocky economy

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

One of the big banks had a special offer on GICs recently – one year for 0.75 per cent, compared with a posted rate of 0.55 per cent.

Nothing I could say about low interest rates would top this illustration of investing futility. The cost of living rose 0.7 per cent in June on a year-over-year basis, which means this “special” GIC rate offers an after-inflation return of pretty much zero. Clearly, GIC investors need some special help to get through the next while.

Here are five suggestions:

Story continues below advertisement

1. Avoid the big banks

The big banks offer the lowest of low rates on GICs because they know there’s a segment of the population that, for all kinds of reasons, won’t shop the competition. These big-bank loyalists are taken advantage of with rates like the one in that special deal mentioned earlier. A rule for GIC investing: A special big-bank rate is unlikely to match the rates routinely offered by alternative banks, trust companies and credit unions.

2. Have a website bookmarked for handy rate comparisons

Two suggestions are Cannex and Canadian High Interest Savings Bank Accounts. Whatever financial firm you’re checking, always cross-reference with a look at these or other rate-comparison websites.

3. Try a deposit broker

Registered deposit brokers work in much the same way as mortgage brokers – they have relationships with a variety of firms and can shop the market in a way that’s difficult to do on your own. For example, a GIC issuer may have a temporary rate promotion that hasn’t been widely publicized. Or there may be a credit union you haven’t come across with market-leading rates.

4. Don’t get hung up on big-bank stability

Story continues below advertisement

Alternative banks issuing GICs are often members of Canada Deposit Insurance Corp., just like the big banks. That means up to $100,000 in combined principal and interest is covered in eligible deposits. Other online banks are operated by Manitoba credit unions, which offer deposit insurance through a provincial plan. Here’s my take on that type of deposit protection.

5. Think twice about locking in for five years

We have a fairly flat yield curve right now, which means that short-term interest rates are just a tick below long-term rates. Example from the late July GIC market: Tangerine was offering 0.95 per cent for one year, 1.15 per cent for three years and 1.25 per cent for five years.

Usually, you get a bigger reward for locking down money over a longer period. Until that happens, consider a three-year GIC ladder. That’s equal investments in terms of one through three years, with maturing one-year GICs renewed for a three-year term.

-- Rob Carrick

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks to ponder

Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q). The tech giant has managed to shine amid the gloom, putting it on the cusp of becoming the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. With its stock already up 50% this year, the only question among analysts is whether Apple will pass the $2 trillion milestone before the release of its next-generation iPhones in October. Michael Liedtke of the Associated Press takes a look (for Globe subs).

The Rundown

Money for (almost) nothing for top firms surviving pandemic

For all the corporate minefields left by this year’s pandemic, central banks have succeeded in making borrowing for the world’s most robust companies virtually free - underlining the V-shaped rebound in blue-chip stock indexes, writes Mike Dolan of Reuters.

A reality check for people looking to cure their pandemic blues by buying a cottage

Story continues below advertisement

Rob Carrick examines the pros and cons of making such a large real estate investment in the current economic climate. (For Globe subs)

How to fund your education amid COVID-19

Tim Cestnick looks at stealing, sweating and saving for an education in today’s world. (for Globe subs)

Others (for subscribers)

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s Insider Report: CEO tops up his investment in this stock yielding 10%

Five medical-industry stocks offering dividend sustainability

Daniel Loeb’s Third Point takes new positions in Disney, tech stocks

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman continues to buy two stocks that have doubled and tripled this year

Seventeen U.S. IT sector stocks for the safety- and value-focused investor

Story continues below advertisement

Others (for everyone)

Investors cozy up to Danish stocks

We’re all going on a summer holiday (maybe): World market themes for the week ahead

U.S. earnings recovery may be faster than in previous crises

Canadian dollar forecasts shift higher as commodity markets rally

Globe Advisor

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: The bullish narrative of market pundits is that there is a massive amount of money sitting in money market accounts that eventually has to make its way into the equity markets. It seems like a large majority of mutual fund portfolio managers and institutional money managers are fully invested, so what do you think is the source of all this money? I have read that it is as high as 20 per cent. Thanks. – Paul R.

Answer: Between government support programs and central bank quantitative easing, the economy is being flooded with money. One consequence of this is the inflation of asset values. Stocks are overpriced, and it now looks like the housing market is recovering as well.

Meantime, consumers are spending less and saving more. The net result has been some deleveraging at the household level and a build-up of liquid assets.

This combination could continue to drive stocks higher, but if profits don’t keep pace, the bubble will eventually burst. Given the grim outlook for the economy for at least the next year, that’s a possibility. There may be a lot of money sitting on the sidelines, but it’s not going to be committed unless investors have confidence the markets aren’t going to stage a repeat of the March meltdown.

-- Gordon Pape

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies