Investors who thrive on the volatility of big-tech growth stocks were not disappointed amid the earnings deluge of this past week.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms took the starring role with its 26 per cent plunge on Thursday that claimed the title as the biggest one-day slide in market value for a U.S. stock ever.

But there were also dramatic moves in names that included Alphabet, Amazon, Paypal and Snap as investors digested mixed signals from earnings reports that were put under the microscope for any signs of a slowdown from the blistering growth seen earlier in the pandemic.

Overall, market participants aren’t showing unbridled enthusiasm for stocks this earnings season. This week, for instance, the S&P 500 the S&P/TSX Composite index held relatively steady.

In part, that may be because the corporate world set a hard act to follow.

With 278 of S&P 500 companies having reported, fourth-quarter earnings overall have come in at 4.8 per cent above expectations. That beats average growth of the past 27 years of 4.1 per cent - but it’s a far cry from the 16 per cent average of the prior four quarters, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

The top line shows a similar trend. S&P 500 companies have so far reported revenues 2.6 per cent above expectations, about double the long-term average but well below the average of 4 per cent of the prior four quarters.

To be sure, earnings and revenues are still growing at a comfortable clip. The blended earnings growth rate - which combines actual results for the companies that already have reported with estimates for the remaining ones - for the S&P 500 stands at 27.2 per cent from a year earlier. Revenue growth is at 14.2 per cent. Those figures are up by a few percentage points since the start of the earnings season in early January.

And it may be encouraging to note that investors are now able to pay a little less for those earnings. The trailing price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 has fallen to 23.4 from 24.9 at the start of the year, according to Bloomberg data as of midday Friday. On a forward basis, the ratio has fallen to 20.2 from 22.7.

In Canada, where the earnings season is in earlier innings, there’s a similar trend: the trailing PE for the TSX has fallen to 18.8 on a trailing basis from 19.0, and to 14.7 from 15.7 on a forward basis.

One reason could be that investors have adopted a “sell the news” approach this earnings season. Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey notes that earnings misses are being punished much more harshly than how beats are being rewarded. To get on an investor’s good side, there’s got to be an improvement in margins.

“We are getting late in the cycle. The market is becoming more selective. The tide will no longer lift all boats and the market will become less and less forgiving,” Mr. Harvey said in a research note Friday.

“This earnings season suggests investors are in a desperate search for firms that can power through the inflationary environment with growing margins.”

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC-N) Established in 1993, this Istanbul-based enterprise offers voice, data and video communications. The company has been successful, even with a credit rating below investment grade. Revenues have grown quickly, doing better than a double since 2016. The bottom line has remained black every year. But the stock trades well below the book value of better than US$5, and The Contra Guys are sensing a potential buy for more adventuresome value hunters.

The 2022 Globe and Mail digital broker ranking

Three investment companies offered zero-commission stock trading in early 2022 and not one of them dominates the latest Globe and Mail digital brokerage ranking. If you’re starting out as a do-it-yourself investor or benchmarking your current broker, you’ve got quite the challenge ahead of you. Zero fees for buying or selling stocks and exchange-traded funds, with no fine print, is a big appeal for investors who trade frequently. But there’s more to long-term success as a DIY investor than paying nothing to trade stocks. You also need tools to ensure your portfolio is soundly built and performing well, research to help choose investments and a website and mobile apps that respect you as a client by providing a well-designed platform for managing a portfolio. Here’s Rob Carrick’s latest ranking of what online brokers have to offer.

Tech crash helps Canada dominate global stock markets and shed its backwater status

The forceful market correction hitting technology stocks has helped turn Canada into one of the best venues in the world for equity investors, flipping the narrative that the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX Composite Index is a backwater in a world allegedly obsessed with environmental, social and governance principles. The TSX is now the developed world’s second-best performing index over the past year, delivering a 17.7 per cent return. Yet, many Canadians haven’t been willing to believe their good fortune. Tim Kiladze explains.

These three inflation-sensitive ETFs are worth considering

After a column last week, in which Gordon Pape deplored the shortage of acceptable inflation-sensitive ETFs, some readers sent suggestions for alternatives to consider. None meet all the specific criteria he identified, but he found three that are worth a look. Here they are.

Traders scour markets for protection amid Ukraine tensions

Unnerved by the saber-rattling between Russia and the West over Ukraine, traders are scouring global markets for investments that could provide them with protection against losses in case the conflict escalates. Typically, investors hedge against potential losses by buying assets that would pay out if the situation reverses, such as derivatives that could profit from a fall in stocks or commodities. But with markets already gyrating in the face of rising inflation, worries about global growth and tighter monetary policy, the cost of that protection has gone up sharply in recent days.

Number Cruncher: Six stocks for dividend investors looking to plug into copper demand

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Demand for ESG grows but fewer consider offsetting portfolio emissions with carbon credits

How to hedge market volatility using a long low-beta, short high-beta strategy

The renewable power sector has dropped like a stone in the past year. John Heinzl will provide his views on whether this is a good time to take the plunge.

Oil, inflation and political survival: World market themes for the week ahead

