As a swift and broad rally in Asian stock markets after China’s reopening from COVID curbs peters out, investors are targeting beaten down stocks in sectors including retail, hospitality and technology to lead a narrower advance from here.

The initial wave of optimism over the lifting of lockdowns in the world’s second-largest economy lifted a host of trade and tourism stocks around the region, led predictably by the most obvious beneficiaries - sectors such as Macau hotels and Thailand tourism.

But three months in, investors reckon it is time to get more discerning.

“We believe the next phase of the market’s recovery will be focused on companies that can deliver resilient earnings growth,” said Robert Secker, portfolio specialist in the equity division at T. Rowe Price.

For investors looking for their next leg of growth, analysts recommend sectors that stand to benefit from the pent-up demand of Chinese consumers, such as hospitality firms, retailers, and industries that struggled during the economic downturn, including online recruiters and shopping mall operators.

Investors are banking that sky-high Chinese household savings, which jumped to 17.8 trillion yuan (US$2.62 trillion) last year, will be released and boost these sectors.

Man Wing Chung, lead manager for Value Partners’ Asia ex-Japan Fund is adding to technology hardware and semiconductor stocks in Taiwan, saying their “valuation has already priced in a lot of the negative sentiment on the downward tech cycle.”

While shares of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC have risen 45% from their October lows, they still trade at 15.5 times forward earnings, below a 5-year average of 18.8 times.

Driven by expectations that people in the world’s most populous country will rush to travel and socialise after three years of the most stringent pandemic lockdowns, shares of Macau gaming companies Sands China, Wynn Macau, MGM China have all more than doubled in the past three months.

Singapore Airlines is up 12%, while Trip.com Group Ltd has gained 68% in the same period.

China’s market has naturally benefited most, with the MSCI China index up nearly 50% since start of November, far outperforming the 13% rise in the MSCI Southeast Asia index and 26% gain in MSCI’s broad Asia-Pacific index.

That has led investors to hunt for sectors and companies with depressed valuations outside China.

Also, since China accounts for more than 20% of exports from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a recovery in China will lift up growth of the entire region, said Value Partners’ Chung, who is overweight on markets in the ASEAN bloc.

After a torrid 2022, investors have been betting that a swift recovery in China’s economy will somewhat cushion the impact of a global slowdown and possible recession.

Value Partners’ Chung said the concerns over global recession have been largely priced into the market and the benefits from China reopening have yet to be felt.

-Ankur Banerjee, Reuters

Also see: Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy

Rob Carrick’s 2023 Globe and Mail digital brokerage ranking

The job of the 24th annual Globe ranking is to help investors find the best digital broker to meet their needs. If you’re a young investor who puts low trading costs first, the ranking will help you sort the choices. If you’re further along in life’s investing journey and need help managing what you already own, the ranking again points the way.

Five tips for navigating an increasingly tricky GIC market

The days of low-hanging fruit for GIC investors are done, at least for now. This is still a great time for people seeking to invest money with zero risk, forgoing the potential for better returns in both stocks and bonds. But you have to work harder to find the best rates and sift through an increasing number of new products that offer variable rates rather than one fixed rate. Rob Carrick has these five tips for navigating the GIC market right now.

Three stocks poised to benefit from reshoring and onshoring

Ryan Modesto, CEO of 5i Research and portfolio manager of the i2i Long/Short US Equity Fund, kicks off a new monthly series that identifies stocks that can benefit from a topical theme. This first instalment looks at three stocks that are worthy investments as global economies move towards reshoring and onshoring.

Why Nasdaq stocks saw a supercharged ‘January effect’ this year

Window-dressing by portfolio managers and tax-loss selling by individual investors had a great impact on this year’s January stock returns, particularly those of Nasdaq returns, which rose by over 11 per cent in January, says finance professor Dr. George Athanassakos.

Recession alarm bells are ringing, but (much) less loudly than before

The rapid reopening of China’s economy, plunging European gas prices and cooling U.S. inflation suggest a global recession may not be as deep and protracted as feared just weeks ago. Reuters takes a look at what some closely-watched market indicators say about recession risks.

Also see: ‘Don’t rule out another rate hike as soon as April’: How economists and markets are reacting to Canada’s blowout jobs report

Investors seek uncorrelated assets on worries volatility will return

Concerns that last year’s wild swings in stocks and bonds will resurface in 2023 are boosting the appeal of investments less dependent on upside in either asset class, such as managed futures and private markets, as Laura Matthews of Reuters reports.

Why this money manager is betting on Mexico, energy and shorter-duration bonds

ETFs following U.S. lawmakers’ stock trades go live

How to play gold as it regains its shine

Question: I have shares in a non-registered account that have lost value. I believe over time that value will be regained. Can I transfer the shares at their present value to my tax-free savings account to create a capital loss in the non-registered account and then hopefully benefit from the tax-free appreciation of the shares within the TFSA?

Answer: No. If you transfer losing shares to a TFSA or other registered account, you are not permitted to claim the loss for tax purposes. (However, if you transfer shares that have appreciated in value, it is considered a deemed disposition and you are responsible for reporting the capital gain on your tax return. Funny how the Canada Revenue Agency wins in both scenarios.)

If you are determined to hang on to the stock in your TFSA, there are a couple of things you could do. One option is to sell the shares at a loss, contribute the cash to your TFSA, then repurchase the shares in the TFSA after 30 days. This will avoid triggering a “superficial loss” under the CRA’s rules and allow you to claim the loss for tax purposes.

Alternatively, you could sell the stock at a loss, contribute the cash to your TFSA, and immediately purchase a similar, but not identical, security. For example, if you sell a bank stock, you could purchase a different bank – or a financial exchange-traded fund – in your TFSA so that you would continue to have exposure to the sector. After 30 days, you could sell the substitute security and repurchase the original one.

- John Heinzl (E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com)

