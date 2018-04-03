Stop trading your ETFs, a REIT that’s breaking out, and the arrival of new bond funds

Open this photo in gallery ETFs are not meant to be traded at the first sign of volatility. Timur Arbaev/istockphoto

The third week of March was a tough one for investors as the S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.3 per cent and the S&P 500 cratered 4.7 per cent.

After the buying and selling data was calculated, Bloomberg’s ETF expert Eric Balachunas tweeted, “The normally invincible [iShares Core S&P 500 ETF] seeing US$11-billion in outflows this week, that’s bloodbath level.”

This type of panicked selling during market downdrafts is exactly the type of mistake the exchange-traded fund structure was designed to prevent. Thousands of investors who likely would have described themselves as ‘buy and hold’ essentially became traders at the first real sign of volatility.

As it happens, the Macro Man investing site posted a great observation on trading a few days later,

“In a recent conversation I almost broke out into laughter when a trader asked me, “do you trade value or momentum?” Yeah, well let me tell you brother...you don’t survive in this business by nailing yourself to the cross of a trading dogma. You survive by changing with the regime, identifying opportunities the market is ignoring, and riding the wave when it turns. Once you marry yourself to a philosophy, you’re going to be caught with your pants around your ankles when the market changes and leaves your trading style in the dust.”

There are a bunch of portfolio performance-related reasons to avoid trading ETFs, and the Macro Man quote identifies another – trading is not a fit pastime for normal, well-adjusted people with interests beyond staring at a quote screen.

I’m only half joking. Experienced traders will talk of discipline (limiting losses being the most important form) but know the rules are always changing, there’s competition and skullduggery from algorithms that can trade exponentially quicker than any person. The anxiety and fear of being knocked out of the game that’s so apparent in the quote is a fact of life for traders, no matter how glorious the feeling of individual wins.

In short, it’s still a bad idea to trade ETFs. The odds of losses are well established by academic research and despite the surface view, trading is a lot less fun than it looks, particularly in volatile markets.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN-T). This security is just pennies away from appearing on the positive breakouts list. The security has been a strong long-term performer, quintupling in value since 2011 while providing investors with steady monthly income. Year-to-date, the unit price is up 11 per cent, and currently provides investors with a 2.7 per cent yield. InterRent holds a portfolio of mid-sized, multi-family residential properties located primarily in Ontario. Jennifer Dowty reports. (subscribers only)

Sprott Inc. (SII-T) A return to its roots as a precious-metals focused asset manager and a foray into financial technology has sent shares of Sprott Inc. soaring in recent months − which has led some analysts to suggest investors take some profits. Shares of Toronto-based Sprott, founded by well-known resource investor Eric Sprott, have surged by about 40 per cent over the past year to around $3.10, its highest level since mid-2014 and ahead of analysts’ consensus 12-month price target of $2.95. Brenda Bouw reports. (subscribers only)

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) The stock has been rallying for most of the past decade, but the company’s softer profit margins are now weighing on the share price. What will get the stock moving again? The Montreal-based company isn’t exactly a household name, probably because it doesn’t make household things. It makes treated-wood products, with a particular focus on utility poles and railway ties. With the shares down more than 15 per cent from their high of $53.46 in late 2015, it may be time to look at the upside opportunity here, now that investor expectations are less than lofty. David Berman reports. (subscribers only)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T) has never appeared on the Breakouts list as it is a micro-cap stock with a market capitalization below the screening threshold. However, Jennifer Dowty wanted to highlight the security as its unit price has held steady despite the market volatility. For investors seeking income, it has an attractive yield of approximately 8 per cent and has a history of providing stable monthly distributions. Ontario-based SIR (Service Inspired Restaurants) Corporation owns a portfolio of 61 restaurants and one seasonal retail outlet (Abbey’s Bakehouse) under the banners Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, Canyon Creek, Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, and The Loose Moose. (subscribers only)



Rational markets keep running into irrational humans



To many young people, the idea of efficient financial markets -- the idea that, in the words of economist Eugene Fama, “at any point in time, the actual price of a security will be a good estimate of its intrinsic value” -- probably seems like a joke. The financial crisis of 2008, the bursting of the housing bubble and gyrations in markets from gold to Bitcoin to Chinese stocks have put paid, at least for now, to the idea that prices are guided by the steady hand of rationality. The theory won Fama an economics Nobel prize in 2013, but he shared it with Robert Shiller, whose research poked significant holes in the idea decades ago. Bloomberg’s Noah Smith reports.



How to get the second opinion you’ve always wanted for your portfolio



No one has yet been able to make a business out of offering investors second opinions on their portfolios. The latest attempt to provide second opinions may just be the greatest: A website called Wealthscope, where investors and advisers can put their existing portfolios through a brisk, thorough workout, or test their own ideas for portfolio building. A basic service tier is currently available for free. More comprehensive services will soon be offered to advisers for a fee. Rob Carrick takes a look. (subscribers only)

These commodities benefit most from new technology

The explosive 270-per-cent jump in cobalt prices in the past five years has focused attention on the commodities that will benefit most from the environment-focused application of new technologies in power and transportation. Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer believes that the theme extends far beyond cobalt and points to the palladium group of metals and nickel as other opportunities for commodity investors to benefit from the trend. Scott Barlow reports. (subscribers only)

It’s about to get a lot more crowded in the bond ETF world



Nearly a dozen new fixed-income exchange-traded funds have been launched in Canada this year, as anxious investors look for new alternatives for their bond holdings in a climate of rising interest rates. The fixed-income market – including preferred shares – accounts for almost a third of the money flowing into ETFs, with a total of $36.8-billion in assets under management (AUM) as of Feb. 28, according to National Bank Financial, and was the fastest-growing asset class in 2017. Already this year, fixed-income ETFs have seen approximately $1.3-billion in net flows, according to Bloomberg data. Clare O’Hara reports.

Taming your ETF’s phantom menace



John Heinzl explains what phantom distributions, also known as reinvested distributions, are and why investors need to understand this concept.

A new term to know for commodity investors: ‘MIFTs’ to generate outsized returns



Market ‘breaks’ and will need three months to heal



Question: I have a stock in my direct-investing portfolio with RBC which is being delisted. How do I obtain paperwork to support my capital loss claim on my income tax return as I never sold it?

Answer: Even if you have not sold the shares, you can claim a capital loss in certain situations, such as if the company went bankrupt or if it is insolvent and subject to a “winding-up order.” I wrote about these scenarios in more detail in a previous column. You should also contact your broker and ask if it can provide a way to dispose of the shares. Your broker may ask you to fill out a “deed of gift” form that transfers the shares to the broker at a value of zero.

--John Heinzl

Spotify’s debut as a publicly listed company highlights the changing role of the stock market - a change, Ian McGugan will write, that is not to the advantage of small investors.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston