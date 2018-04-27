The attraction of permabears, Suncor is overbought, and the best of the ROB Top 1000

Société Générale investment strategist Albert Edwards is probably the world’s most prominent permabear. He has been able to defy the general rule of thumb for economists and strategists in major research houses – ‘bearish and wrong gets you fired’ – by being provocative and a very good writer.

In a recent interview with Barron’s (summarized by the Climateer Investing site here), Mr. Edwards provided a bit of a mea culpa, accepting that his “reputation for calling the equity market correctly has been severely dented, if it is not actually in tatters.” He went on, however, to reiterate his expectations for a disastrous equity market sell-off and a 30 per cent decline in corporate profits.

Many investors, myself included at times, are psychologically susceptible to proclamations of market doom. There is a weird form of comforting catharsis in imagining the worst case scenario and it’s likely the same phenomenon that drives the popularity of dystopian media like The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Max: Fury Road or Emily St. John Mandel’s terrific book Station Eleven.

Canada has its own form of virulent fatalists predominantly focused on the real estate market and financial system. And where Mr. Edwards has been largely alone with his bearishness on global equities, the chorus of real estate pessimists has been growing as evidence of problematic lending – notably the recent RCMP raid of Fortress Real Development Inc.’s offices – becomes more apparent.

I’m not equating the predictive skills of Mr. Edwards and the domestic housing bears, just providing them both as examples of the seductive nature of market drama and asset price horror stories. In both cases, there can also be a superstitious aversion to criticizing them too harshly, as if equating the bears with a broken clock that’s accurate twice a day by accident can somehow be the trigger for their predictions to come true.

For investors confronting extreme pessimism, the trick I think is to recognize that human psychology means we are likely to put more weight on disaster scenarios than the laws of probability would otherwise indicate. Then with that thought in mind, attempt to look at the relevant data and historical precedents as coldly and unemotionally as possible.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T). This mid-cap industrial stock appears on the positive breakouts list. Earlier this week, the company reported a blowout quarter that lifted the share price to record levels. Management is committed to returning capital to shareholders. The stock offers investors a 2 per cent dividend yield with a quarterly dividend that has been steadily growing, and management have been active in its share buyback program. Montreal-based TFI International is a trucking company with operations in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T). Suncor is overbought with an RSI of 76. In the past, sell signals have been effective as a warning for potential new buyers of the stock to be patient. The sell signal should not, however, be taken literally as a motivation for existing shareholders to liquidate any part of their holdings. In October of 2016, a sell signal was followed by a marginal drop in price before the stock continued higher. A series of sell signals in August, September and November 2017 were followed by the same pattern, a quick correction followed by significant further upside. The sell signal in January of this year was effective, but a bit more concerning. Suncor fell all the way to its 200-day moving average before staging a rally that began in March. Scott Barlow reports. (for subscribers).

The Rundown

Two megastars are back for the 2018 ROB 1000



Spring is in the air, which means it’s time for love and vegetable gardening. Plant a few seeds, add some patient tending and you might benefit from a bountiful harvest in the fall. The season also marks the renewal of the Report on Business Magazine’s Top 1000 list of the largest companies in Canada. It provides a bevy of facts and figures on each company and includes a star system that ranks the largest firms on their attractiveness as potential investments. A select group of 20 stocks with the best prospects makes it to the very top and into this year’s megastar team. Norman Rothery reports (for subscribers). Read more in Report on Business Magazine.

All TMX markets suspended early after technical issues

All equity and derivatives marketplaces operated by TMX Group Ltd. were suspended early Friday afternoon because of unspecified technical issues. Quotes on these markets stopped updating just before 1:40 p.m. (ET). TMX called off the trading session before 3 p.m., which is the start of a busy hour of trading. Impacted markets included the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and the Montreal Exchange. Christina Pellegrini reports.

Top Links (for subscribers)

Canada, Australia, Sweden listed among countries most at risk of financial crisis



Others (for subscribers)

Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades



Friday's Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling



Others (for everyone)

'Hijacked' by rates, bull market loses footing on shaky ground



Number Crunchers (for subscribers)

Bullish signals from U.S. housing industry spur look at home-building stocks



Ask Globe Investor

Question: My son is 17 years old. He will be going to university in September. His RESP fund of roughly $70,000 is invested in Signature High Income Class F. This fund is 60 per cent in bonds, income trusts, and cash and equivalents. It holds 40-per-cent equity. Is this the right fund at this time, given the fact that he will be withdrawing money staring this year for the next four years? If not, what are the better alternatives to preserve the capital and generate reasonable income?

Answer: This fund has a good long-term track record but for the past five years it has underperformed its peer group and is down about four per cent year-to-date (as of April 12). As of the end of February, about 49 per cent of its assets were exposed to the stock market.

In my view, this is too much equity exposure at a time when your son is only a few months away from starting university. The goal now should be to preserve the assets that are in the plan, especially at a time when markets are so volatile.

You should talk to your financial adviser for specific advice, but one possibility would be to cash in the mutual fund and invest the proceeds in a laddered GIC. This would preserve the capital (GICs are covered by deposit insurance) and would ensure money is available each year for your son. If you are looking at four years of college, purchase four GICs of $17,500 each that mature on Sept. 1 of 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. You won’t earn a lot of interest, but you’ll rest easy knowing the money is there when needed.

--Gordon Pape

What's up in the days ahead

Value investors met for their annual get together this past week. But, Ian McGugan will note, they are facing some tough questions about a strategy that just hasn’t been working.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston