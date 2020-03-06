The canary in the market’s coal mine, a stock with downside protection and the appeal of GICs

When money pours out of the stock market, a lot of it ends up in bonds.
That’s the quick explanation of why bond prices have been surging lately while share prices sink. Unfortunately, rising bond prices produce lower yields. If you’re a conservative investor, this is really bad news.
People who favour bonds and guaranteed investment certificates have become used to low rates in recent years. Now, things are getting worse. The yield on the five-year Government of Canada bond plunged midweek to 0.88 per cent, which is close to half the level of 12 months ago. In the housing industry, they celebrate moves like this because they make five-year fixed-rate mortgages cheaper and houses more affordable (at least until house prices jump higher). But falling yields for five-year bonds also mean lower returns on five-year GICs.
As of early Thursday, there were several alternative banks and credit unions offering five-year GICs with yields between 2.7 and 2.9 per cent. One-year GIC rates topped out in the 2.4-to-2.5-per-cent range.
If you have money earmarked for GICs, every minute you delay in buying could cost you. GIC rates are way out of whack with bond yields, and this can’t last long. If you have GICs maturing in the months ahead, brace yourself for lower returns. It might be sensible to renew for a short term to see whether the current uproar over the coronavirus passes and rates jump back to where they were.
There’s some good news for investors who have held bonds and bond funds through the current financial market turmoil. Bonds are rising in price, and so are bond funds. For the 12 months to Feb. 29, the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index delivered a total return (interest plus changes in bond prices) of 9 per cent. That’s better than double the average annual 10-year gain of 4.2 per cent.
The appeal of GICs is based on the fact that they don’t change in price. Your return is the yield you lock into, which is sobering at a time when rates are plunging.
-- Rob Carrick
Stocks to ponder
Jamieson Wellness Inc. During the extreme market volatility experienced in recent weeks, this consumer staples stock has provided investors with a degree of downside protection. Last week, when the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 9 per cent, its share price of declined 4 per cent. On Thursday, while the index dropped 1.3 per cent, this stock held its ground, rising 2.4 per cent. Jennifer Dowty talks to president and chief executive Mark Hornick.
Norbord Inc. Industry fundamentals are positive for the company. This week, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate by 50 basis points, supportive of low mortgage rates and positive for the housing market. Strong housing activity translates into strong demand for the company’s products. Recent production curtailments in the industry combined with rising demand for OSB (oriented strand board) is driving OSB prices higher. Jennifer Dowty examines in the investment case.
The Rundown
Momentum stocks: The canary in the market’s coal mine
The markets conjured grim visions of collapse and ruination as stocks tumbled into the end of February. The quick correction might be a mere panic attack or the harbinger of things to come. Signs of a serious decline can be gleaned from the behaviour of momentum stocks, which often act like canaries in the market’s coal mine, according to Norman Rothery.
