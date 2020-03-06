 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Investor Newsletter

The canary in the market’s coal mine, a stock with downside protection and the appeal of GICs

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

When money pours out of the stock market, a lot of it ends up in bonds.

That’s the quick explanation of why bond prices have been surging lately while share prices sink. Unfortunately, rising bond prices produce lower yields. If you’re a conservative investor, this is really bad news.

People who favour bonds and guaranteed investment certificates have become used to low rates in recent years. Now, things are getting worse. The yield on the five-year Government of Canada bond plunged midweek to 0.88 per cent, which is close to half the level of 12 months ago. In the housing industry, they celebrate moves like this because they make five-year fixed-rate mortgages cheaper and houses more affordable (at least until house prices jump higher). But falling yields for five-year bonds also mean lower returns on five-year GICs.

Story continues below advertisement

As of early Thursday, there were several alternative banks and credit unions offering five-year GICs with yields between 2.7 and 2.9 per cent. One-year GIC rates topped out in the 2.4-to-2.5-per-cent range.

If you have money earmarked for GICs, every minute you delay in buying could cost you. GIC rates are way out of whack with bond yields, and this can’t last long. If you have GICs maturing in the months ahead, brace yourself for lower returns. It might be sensible to renew for a short term to see whether the current uproar over the coronavirus passes and rates jump back to where they were.

There’s some good news for investors who have held bonds and bond funds through the current financial market turmoil. Bonds are rising in price, and so are bond funds. For the 12 months to Feb. 29, the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index delivered a total return (interest plus changes in bond prices) of 9 per cent. That’s better than double the average annual 10-year gain of 4.2 per cent.

The appeal of GICs is based on the fact that they don’t change in price. Your return is the yield you lock into, which is sobering at a time when rates are plunging.

-- Rob Carrick

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Story continues below advertisement

Jamieson Wellness Inc. During the extreme market volatility experienced in recent weeks, this consumer staples stock has provided investors with a degree of downside protection. Last week, when the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 9 per cent, its share price of declined 4 per cent. On Thursday, while the index dropped 1.3 per cent, this stock held its ground, rising 2.4 per cent. Jennifer Dowty talks to president and chief executive Mark Hornick.

Norbord Inc. Industry fundamentals are positive for the company. This week, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate by 50 basis points, supportive of low mortgage rates and positive for the housing market. Strong housing activity translates into strong demand for the company’s products. Recent production curtailments in the industry combined with rising demand for OSB (oriented strand board) is driving OSB prices higher. Jennifer Dowty examines in the investment case.

The Rundown

Momentum stocks: The canary in the market’s coal mine

The markets conjured grim visions of collapse and ruination as stocks tumbled into the end of February. The quick correction might be a mere panic attack or the harbinger of things to come. Signs of a serious decline can be gleaned from the behaviour of momentum stocks, which often act like canaries in the market’s coal mine, according to Norman Rothery.

Others (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s Insider Report: A director tops up his position in this oversold bank stock

Number cruncher: Flight to safety: Seeking haven stocks with sustainable dividends

Others (for everyone)

Story continues below advertisement

Credit crunch at time of rock-bottom rates?: World market themes for the week ahead

Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel stocks

How Lipper Award-winning fund managers are playing coronavirus scare

Wall Street, encouraged by Biden’s wins, breaks out its chequebooks

Globe Advisor

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Story continues below advertisement

Ask Globe Investor

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Story continues below advertisement

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies