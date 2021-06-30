The consumer ‘reckoning’ that lies ahead. Plus, TSX companies buying back shares and five market trends to watch for second-half 2021

Credit Suisse chief economist James Sweeney is worried about an imminent slowdown in global goods consumption despite the ongoing vaccination and economic re-opening initiatives.

“At some point,” he wrote in June 29th’s Global Cycle Notes: A shopping break is manageable, “people have bought enough laptops, exercise bikes, high-end spirits, and new furniture for a while. A reckoning is coming.”

Mr. Sweeney describes the slowdown as manageable for the global economy in part because he believes it will be temporary. In addition, he expects that overall consumption will remain strong, it will merely shift from goods to services.

Story continues below advertisement

This transition to services consumption is unlikely to proceed smoothly, at least initially. Services-related businesses, those that survived the pandemic, are widely reporting an inability to find workers willing to accept the same wages as early 2020.

The combination of fewer remaining businesses and an unwilling labour force is inflationary. Wage costs are likely to climb and either these higher costs will be passed on to consumers through higher prices or corporate profit margins will shrink.

Mr. Sweeney’s colleague at Credit Suisse, U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub, wrote Tuesday that inflation pressures will be “transitory for longer.” He also noted that while markets are likely to remain obsessed with central bank monetary policy, “none of this will speed up the delivery of your next online package or the ability of your local restaurant to find kitchen help.”

One takeaway is investors looking to benefit from a surge in services spending need to watch profit margins closely. Another was provided by U.K.-based Morgan Stanley commodity strategist Martijn Rats, who advised clients to buy energy stocks over industrial metals miners in a recent research report.

Mr. Rats echoed Mr. Sweeney by projecting that consumer behavior would switch from “buying stuff” to “doing things.” Climate concerns, among other issues, have limited exploration activity and oil markets in particular. As lockdowns end and people start moving around, demand is likely to exceed supply for the medium term as a result, pushing the commodity price and sector profits higher.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rundown

Do companies with improving ESG scores have higher stock returns? Some research suggests yes

Investors have shown a strong interest in stocks that score well based on environmental, social and governance principles, but do improving ESG scores lead to higher share prices? David Berman tells us about some new research on the matter.

Seven Canadian companies that bought back shares this year and could be set for outperformance

In the first half of 2021, several Canadian companies bought portions of their shares to reduce the number outstanding. Such companies have a good chance of outperforming the stock market in the years ahead, according to academic studies. Larry MacDonald takes a look at the top seven cases.

ETFs for investors who want out of holding individual bank stocks

Story continues below advertisement

One of the big lures of exchange-traded funds is that they are a lot easier to manage than a portfolio of individual stocks. Even within a sector, an ETF can be an appealing alternative to owning particular stocks. Take banks, for example. Rob Carrick looks at some options.

TSX outruns Wall Street on earnings growth prospects as global economy rebounds

Soaring earnings growth prospects for Canada’s main stock index have raised portfolio managers’ confidence that the commodity-linked market’s move to a record high is justified and could boost the attraction for global investors who rushed in this year. Fergal Smith of Reuters reports.

Also see: Fast and furious first half of 2021 keeps financial markets at full throttle

Five market trends investors are eyeing halfway through 2021

Mounting inflation, worries over a sooner-than-expected rollback of the Federal Reserve’s bond buying program and forecasts of a peak in economic growth have left investors studying a number of trends for clues on how asset prices will behave in the second half of the year. Saqib Iqbal Ahmed of Reuters reports.

Story continues below advertisement

A mid-year transatlantic stock switch is tempting yet again

At midsummer 2020, many investors began a switch to cheaper European equity from seemingly overvalued U.S. indices highly concentrated in tech firms reaping lockdown windfalls. The rotation seemed to make sense as the post-pandemic recovery broadened and the U.S. election loomed. And yet fresh waves of COVID-19 through the Northern winter and November’s clean sweep for high-spending U.S. Democrats blotted the performance of this trade ever since. A year on - emboldened by vaccination and strengthening economic output and earnings growth - the case for the eastern side of the pond and its more cyclical firms and cheaper “value stocks” is being be made once again. Mike Dolan of Reuters reports.

Retail traders account for 10% of U.S. stock trading volume: Morgan Stanley

Retail investors currently account for roughly 10% of daily trading volume on the Russell 3000, the broadest U.S. stocks index, after peaking at 15% in September as lockdown boredom and extra savings triggered interest in stock markets, Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday. So what does that mean for areas of the stock market that may be set to outperform? Thyagaraju Adinarayan of Reuters tells us.

Funds eye central banks’ guidance for investment decisions

Investment decisions over the next three months will be influenced by forward guidance from central banks, according to global fund managers in Reuters polls who recommended increasing equity exposure and lowering bond holdings in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Others (for subscribers)

Growth stock comeback fuels Cathie Wood’s Ark funds

Boom, bust and bewildered: Bitcoin’s year so far

Number Cruncher: These 10 TSX stocks offer stability and reliability as economy begins to reopen

Number Cruncher: Which of these 10 TSX-listed oilfield services firms have further upside potential?

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executive cashes out over $6-million from this large-cap stock nearing record levels

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $700,000 in this industrials stock

Globe Advisor

How advisors in Alberta are guiding clients through a new boom cycle

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) declared a four-for-one stock split on May 21, with a record date of June 21 and an effective split date of July 19. What happens if I sell my 10 shares on, say, July 5 – after the record date but before the split date? Would I get a “free lunch” of 30 shares when the split happens on July 19?

Answer: No. If that were the case, everyone would be doing it.

The source of confusion here is the record date. With dividends, the record date matters because only shareholders “of record” on this date are entitled to the next dividend. But because trades take two days to “settle” – that is, for the cash and shares to actually change hands – you must buy a stock two business days before the record date to be entitled to receive the dividend. If you wait until the day before the record date, you’ll be too late. That’s why this date is called the ex-dividend date.

With stock splits, however, the record date is essentially meaningless except for the company’s record-keeping purposes.

In your case, if you held 10 NVDA shares on the record date but sell them before the split occurs, you will also transfer your right to receive 30 additional shares in the July 19 split. Technically speaking, the shares you sell would have a “due bill” attached, meaning the new owner – not you – is “due” the additional shares.

--John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

With many workers set to return to offices this fall - at least on a hybrid basis - is it time to consider office real estate investment trusts again? Ian McGugan will share some insight.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff