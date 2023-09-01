Signs of rising consumer stress are prompting some fund managers to grow more conservative in their outlooks, even as the broad stock market continues to rally.

While unemployment remains near historic lows, the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting interest rate hikes are starting to weigh on households.

Consumer confidence fell more than expected in August, while delinquency rates among credit cards issued by smaller banks are the highest on record, according to data from the Apollo Group.

Department store Nordstrom said last week that delinquencies on its store cards are now higher than pre-pandemic levels. Rival Macy’s said it expects late payments to reduce credit-card revenues by 41% from the previous quarter.

Payments on approximately $1.1 trillion of federal student loans will resume in October, potentially setting consumers up for a “payment shock” of $500 or more each month, according to a study by TransUnion.

“The U.S. consumer is on thin ice coming into the final stretch of 2023,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. She is more bullish on bonds and defensive sectors like healthcare ahead of the fourth-quarter holiday shopping season.

The U.S. economy added 187,000 non-farm jobs in August, slightly above expectations, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. The government significantly lowered its previously reported estimates for job growth for June and July.

Further declines in the labor market will likely act as a double-edged sword for investors, relieving some inflation pressures while weighing on consumer spending.

Overall consumer spending rose slightly more than expected in August, while the savings rate fell to its lowest since November 2022, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Consumers will “very soon” exhaust their excess savings built up during the pandemic, said Jake Jolly, senior investment strategist at BNY Mellon, who is underweight equities and expects that the U.S. economy is on the path toward a recession.

“It does beg the question of how long consumer spending can surprise to the upside,” he said, adding that bonds continue to look more appealing, given a rise in yields that has pushed the 10-year Treasury yield above 4%.

Overall, consumer spending growth will fall from 2.3% in 2023 to 0.9% in 2024, said Gregory Daco, chief economist at accounting giant Ernst & Young, due to higher interest charges, fewer available savings and student loan payments. He said the economy will post below-trend growth for several quarters.

Investors will receive an updated view of consumer credit usage and a reading of the ISM services sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the economy, next week.

Betting against the consumer spending has so far been a losing wager. The US economy continues to grow at what the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimates is an annualized 5.9% rate in the third quarter.

Interest rates are likely to fall over the fourth quarter of the year and into 2024 as inflation fears ebb, providing some cushion for consumers, said Jason Draho, head of asset allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, who expects investors to buy into any dips in consumer stocks.

“The US consumer, and therefore the economy, should remain fairly resilient well into 2024,” he said.

The consumer discretionary sector, which includes stocks like Amazon, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Chipotle Mexican Grill, is up nearly 34% for the year to date, nearly double the gain of the S&P 500 index as a whole.

Yet the sector has lagged lately, gaining less than 1% since July 1 while the S&P 500 is up nearly 2% over the same time.

Even if consumer spending does fall significantly, the strong rally in the sector will likely wane as the tech-driven broader market slows over the fourth quarter, said Sandy Villere, a portfolio manager at Villere & Co.

As a result, Villere is building up his positions in defensive sectors such as health care that have not lagged.

“We think it’s premature to move away from the consumer now, but we can see a recession hitting in the first quarter as the Fed’s rate hikes start to kick in,” he said.

-- David Randall, Reuters

The 6-per-cent GIC has arrived, but it won’t stay long

The interest rate that heavily influences returns on guaranteed investment certificates fell sharply in late August, and that suggests lower GIC returns ahead. But just at this moment, we have the best GIC rates of what has already been a very good year for conservative investing, reports Rob Carrick.

Rising business bankruptcies haven’t rattled markets yet. Give it time

A surge in commercial bankruptcies is gaining speed in Canada and the U.S., a sign that tightening credit and rate hikes are starting to weigh on big business, reports Tim Shufelt.

Stocks of Canadian companies with dual-class shares have outperformed

Stocks of Canadian companies with dual-class share structures have outperformed those with single-class shares over the past two decades, according to analysts at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Such arrangements, in which some shareholders have less say in company matters than others, regardless of the economic size of their stakes, have greater potential to generate investor returns, despite possible threats to corporate governance, reports Ana Pereira.

Three global stock picks for quality and growth

Before investing in a stock, portfolio manager Jason Del Vicario likes to ask, “Where will the incremental profits for shareholders come from?” He thinks the answer is easy to find for these three stocks.

Emerging markets beaten back in August as China chills the mood

Higher global interest rates, difficulties in China, a stronger dollar plus another coup in Africa this week have slammed the brakes on what is still a solid run for emerging market assets this year. Here’s an overview of what investors need to know.

Grayscale victory big boost for decade-long spot bitcoin ETF push in U.S.

A court ruling siding with Grayscale Investments is a big boost for the cryptocurrency industry’s decade-long effort to launch an exchange-traded fund that tracks bitcoin, even if it does not immediately open the floodgates for such products, reports Reuters.

Why this value-hunting money manager is buying more Canadian banks and U.S. health care stocks

Question: When I use the “Dividend” view on the Watchlist, there is a column labelled “5-YR GRW.” What does it mean?

Answer: This is the stock’s annualized dividend growth rate over the past five years. For example, the utility Fortis Inc. paid dividends totalling $2.17 a share in 2022, its most recent complete fiscal year. Five years earlier, in 2017, it paid $1.625 a share. This represents total growth of about 33.54 per cent, or about 5.95 per cent on a compound annual basis, as the Watchlist indicates. A word of caution: The Watchlist doesn’t always get these numbers right, so be sure to check them against the company’s own dividend data.

--John Heinzl (E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com)

What’s up in the days ahead

The latest round of earnings from Canada’s big banks weren’t exactly encouraging, with lenders setting aside far more money to handle wonky loans. What should the takeaway be for investors? David Berman will share some thoughts.

